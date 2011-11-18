NEW YORK, Nov 14 Speculators increased their net long positions in U.S. crude oil and options positions to the highest level since June in the week to Nov.15, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 12,210 contracts to 216,075 in that week

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's lookalike U.S. oil contract cut their net long position by 2,071 to 8,960 positions.

U.S. crude oil prices rose from $96.08 a barrel on Nov. 8 to $99.37 on Nov. 15. Prices hit $103.37 a barrel on Thursday, the highest level since May, but have since fallen back to below $98.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 216,075 12,110 -87,415 6,826 -154,447 -12,311 NYMEX Crude financial -1,535 371 6,338 -1,284 7,380 1,600 ICE WTI crude 8,960 -2,071 -11,392 4,986 -18,602 -8,613

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 223,500 10,410 -92,469 10,528 -165,669 -19,324 RBOB 58,737 611 18,301 106 -83,084 3,735 Heating oil 43,766 465 52,785 -1,816 -102,484 -3,542

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 22,150 -7,766 3,638 1,141 2,252,017 -352,443 NYMEX Crude financial -8,986 57 -3,197 -744 70,862 -4,408 ICE WTI crude 12,518 4,963 8,516 734 488,712 -15,743

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 25,682 -2,746 8,957 1,131 2,811,591 -372,594 RBOB -876 -2382 6,922 -2,069 319,441 15,541 Heating oil -18,046 1,801 23,979 3,092 369,272 -1,565 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 191,796 3,615 -36,288 10,925 -141,731 -16,436 ICE WTI crude 7,031 -2,895 -8,863 4,769 -15,469 -10,526

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 198,827 720 -45,151 15,694 -157,200 -26,962 RBOB 58,643 634 19,385 116 -82,400 3,974 Heating oil 43,882 523 48,847 -1,912 -95,602 -3,647

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -18,389 2,750 5,466 799 1,357,125 21,181 ICE WTI crude 8,670 7887 8,631 -620 438,956 4,769

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total -9,719 10,637 13,332 179 1,807,996 25,950 RBOB -2,497 -60,334 6,869 1,484 297,549 16,069 Heating oil -20,724 -40,539 19,919 111 297,574 -3,587 =============================================================================

Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Alden Bentley)