* Managed money cuts positions to lowest since Nov 2010

* Net length falls as longs liquidate, shorts hold tight

* Decline deepens one-week speculative retreat on record

NEW YORK, May 18 Hedge funds and big speculators cut their bullish crude oil bets to the lowest level since late 2010, deepening their pull-back after the biggest-ever reduction in net length, according to weekly regulatory data on Friday.

Money managers reduced their net long futures and options positions in the major U.S. crude oil contracts to 140,936, cutting them by 12,789 lots in the week to May 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) data showed. NYMEX long positions alone fell to their lowest since August 2010.

The decline extends the most significant retreat in hedge fund bullish bets on record. Hedge funds slashed their positions by almost 82,000 lots in the previous week, according to Reuters calculations based on the data, which aggregates both CME Group and IntercontinentalExchange positions.

U.S. crude oil prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by just over 3 percent in the week to May 15, extending the previous period's nearly 9 percent slump. The sell-off continued the rest of this week as fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone rattle risk investors.

The last time big funds had so few bets on rising prices was late November 2010, when U.S. crude was around $80 a barrel. It soared to a peak of nearly $115 a barrel just a few months later as the Arab Spring triggered a civil war in Libya.

The most recent drop in net length was almost wholly caused by long liquidation. NYMEX short positions declined by less than 2,000 lots last week, the data show.

The data also showed unusually large re-positioning in the ICE WTI contract, which has only one-fifth as much open interest as NYMEX. Money managers cut their positions by over 3,800 contracts to switch to a net short position of 820 lots.

Big banks and swap dealers reduced their net short position by over 8,000 lots in ICE WTI, while their positions were almost unchanged in NYMEX.