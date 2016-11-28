(Adds analyst quote, positioning in refined products, further detail on crude positioning) NEW YORK, Nov 28 Hedge funds and money managers have boosted their bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil, data showed on Monday, as the market turned more optimistic that the world's top oil producers would come together to hammer out the details of a deal to cut output. The speculator group raised its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 23,873 contracts to 192,095 contracts in the week to Nov. 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. The speculator group also trimmed their gross short positions in U.S. crude slightly from a three-month high. The move to increase bullish bets for the second week in a row came as U.S. crude oil prices rose nearly 5 percent on growing expectations for an agreement among key producers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in September it would limit output in an effort to boost prices, which have languished at less than half their mid-2014 levels due to a persistent supply glut. Details of the deal, however, have yet to be agreed upon as Iraq, among others such as Libya and Nigeria, have called for exemptions while non-OPEC member Russia, along with top exporter Saudi Arabia, have said markets would rebalance even without an agreement. OPEC experts ended their meeting on Monday without agreeing on concrete details of the planned reduction in oil output by individual countries that will be presented to an OPEC ministerial gathering on Nov. 30, an OPEC source told Reuters. "Perhaps unsurprisingly, OPEC's deal-making centers around the interplay among Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia," Standard Chartered analysts said in a note. "While a deal still appears more likely than not, the complicated relationships between the four main players leave significant room for failure." Meanwhile, crude stockpiles in the U.S. fell in the week to Nov. 18 after three straight weeks of builds as imports dropped and refineries hiked output. During that week, crude inventories fell 1.3 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 671,000 barrels. On Monday, U.S. crude rose more than 2 percent in choppy trading as the market weighed the possibility of the deal to cut output. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up $1.02, or 2.21 percent, at $47.08 a barrel. Among refined products, speculators cut their bullish bets on gasoline, with a combined futures and options net long position of 17,013 contracts in the week to Nov. 22. The group turned net long in heating oil as seasonal demand picks up with forecasts for a colder winter, amassing a net long position of 3,359 futures and options contracts. The data was delayed due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday last week. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)