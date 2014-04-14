Arcadia Petroleum and Parnon Energy have entered talks to settle accusations that the energy traders illegally pocketed $50 million fixing the crude oil market in 2008, possibly ending the U.S. commodities regulator's biggest-ever oil manipulation case.

Some of the examples below were not necessarily illegal based on existing regulations.

TRADER: Arcadia, with assistance

MARKET: Dated Brent

PERIOD: August-September 2000

STRATEGY: Tosco claimed in a lawsuit, later settled out of court, that Arcadia gained a monopoly position after obtaining control of more "15-Day" Brent contracts than it knew could be delivered. Glencore, named as a co-conspirator, also bought a number of Brent cargoes to satisfy a tender to supply refiners in India.

PRICES: Traders calculated that the value of Europe's benchmark Dated Brent crude jumped by more than $3 from Aug. 21 to Sept. 5 as cargoes were bought.

TRADER: Sempra

MARKET: Dated Brent

PERIOD: First quarter 2002

STRATEGY: U.S. energy trader Sempra snapped up almost an entire month's Brent crude oil program after carrying out a huge exchange-for-physical (EFP) trade, under which it swapped Brent futures for forward contracts that delivered oil. Most of the crude was shipped to China.

FALLOUT: Sempra's was one of the last classic short squeezes in the North Sea Brent market before pricing agency Platts introduced additional types of crude into its benchmark methodology, making it all but impossible for a single trader to buy an entire month's worth of crude.

TRADER: BP

MARKET: Propane

PERIOD: Early 2004

STRATEGY: BP Plc was alleged to have bought nearly all the propane in the Mont Belvieu storage fields in advance, then held on to it until the end of the month, when other companies that needed the gas on a northern pipeline would pay up for it.

FALLOUT: In 2007 BP agreed to pay $303 million in civil and criminal penalties for attempting to corner the U.S. propane market, the biggest fine levied by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in history. In return, the government agreed to end criminal probes related to propane, gasoline, crude and other commodity trade. BP also paid $52 million to settle a class action lawsuit.

A separate criminal case against four BP traders, who had pleaded not guilty to mail fraud and conspiracy, was dismissed in 2009 because the trades had occurred on the over-the-counter market, not on a regulated exchange.

TRADER: Brian Hunter for Amaranth Advisors LLC

MARKET: U.S. Natural Gas

PERIOD: Aug.-Sept. 2006

STRATEGY: Hunter bet April prices would drop relative to March before storage had the chance to refill to meet summer cooling demand. A year later, storage was at a healthy level and the spread began to move against him.

PRICES: Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 27, 2006, natgas futures sank 41 percent as Hunter unwound his positions.

FALLOUT: The losses from the bad trades were estimated at $6.4 billion and the fund went out of business.

The CFTC fined Amaranth $7.5 million for attempted market manipulation and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ordered Hunter to pay a $30 million fine. As a result of the incident, ICE began reporting in more detail its weekly positions to the CFTC.

TRADER: JPMORGAN, HSBC

MARKET: U.S. SILVER FUTURES, OPTIONS

PERIOD: Between first half of 2008 and third quarter 2010

STRATEGY: Investors claimed in two lawsuits that the banks, among the world's largest bullion traders, had manipulated the COMEX silver futures and options markets by amassing huge short positions in silver futures contracts that are designed to profit when prices fall.

PRICES: The price of spot silver had increased more than 25 percent from the start of second-quarter 2008 to the end of the third quarter in 2010. Plaintiffs said silver prices would have risen even more without manipulation.

FALLOUT: After five years, the CFTC closed its probe in September last year, saying 7,000 staff hours of investigation produced no evidence of wrongdoing.

Almost 50 investors filed lawsuits against JPMorgan Chase & Co and HSBC alleging the banks squeezed or manipulated commodity markets. HSBC was dropped from the case in September 2011 and a New York court dismissed the suit in March 2013. Investors lost their appeal in March this year.

TRADER: Anthony Ward, trading firm Armajaro

MARKET: London cocoa

PERIOD: July 2010

STRATEGY: Armajaro was widely reported by industry traders to have accumulated a large position in the front-month Liffe futures contract in the first half of 2010, ultimately taking the largest exchange delivery in nearly 14 years.

PRICES: Liffe's July futures contract expired with a premium near 300 pounds a tonne over September cocoa as shorts were caught out. The prompt spread later collapsed.

FALLOUT: European cocoa industry participants sent a letter to Liffe complaining of speculation market. Liffe introduced a new trader reporting system similar to the CFTC that provided more transparency about positions in the soft commodity markets.

TRADER: JPMorgan Chase & Co

PERIOD: September 2010 to November 2012

STRATEGY: FERC said JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corp, the unit that became one of the biggest U.S. electricity traders with the 2008 acquisition of Bear Stearns, used "manipulative bidding strategies" in California and the Midwest to churn up $2 billion in profits from potentially loss-making power plants.

Regulators said the company created "artificial conditions" by manipulating power grid operators into paying the bank to run the plants at low levels and getting "premium rates."

PRICES: Midwest and California power market

FALLOUT: In July 2013, the JPMorgan subsidiary agreed to pay a $410 million penalty to settle the FERC case, the second-largest penalty in the regulator's history. JPMorgan neither admitted nor denied violations.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation into whether several employees tried to impede the FERC investigation.

TRADER: Barclays Capital

PERIOD: 2006-2008

STRATEGY: FERC has said the British bank deliberately lost money in physical power markets to benefit its financial positions between 2006 and 2008, and that the Barclays traders knew their activity was unlawful.

PRICES: Midwest and California power market

FALLOUT: FERC fined the British bank and four of its power traders a record $453 million, in its most ambitious market manipulation case to date. In July last year, the bank said it would contest the penalty.

TRADER: Arcadia Petroleum and Parnon Energy

PERIOD: 2008

STRATEGY: The CFTC alleged James Dyer of Parnon Energy and Nick Wildgoose of Arcadia, and their firms amassed large physical positions at an important U.S. oil trading hub to create the impression of tight supplies that would boost prices.

Later they dumped those barrels back on to the market, causing prices to crash and racking up profit from positions they had accrued in futures markets.

FALLOUT: In May 2011, the CFTC sued the traders and their firms alleging they illegally pocketed $50 million by fixing the physical crude oil market. Traders filed a class action claiming the defendants manipulated futures over a longer time period.

Arcadia and Parnon denied the charges. They have entered talks to settle both cases after unsuccessful attempts to get the cases dismissed.

TRADER: Joe Nicosia, Louis Dreyfus and its U.S. cotton merchant Allenberg Cotton and Term Commodities

MARKET: New York Cotton

PERIOD: May-July 2011

STRATEGY: A July 2012 lawsuit said the company cornered the cotton market in 2011 when it took delivery of most cotton futures contracts on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange on expiration. Louis Dreyfus has denied the allegations.

PRICES: Futures prices in March 2011 reached their highest level since the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s and more than halved by July. Physical cotton was trading at lower prices on the spot market, but Dreyfus declined to buy it, the suit alleges.

FALLOUT: Ex-Glencore cotton trader, Mark Allen, and other traders filed a class action alleging that Louis Dreyfus violated antitrust law by artificially inflating futures prices.

The CFTC opened a probe into the trading, its second in three years. It found no evidence of manipulation after a surge in cotton prices prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

TRADER: Goldman Sachs, Metro Trade Services International, Glencore Xstrata, JPMorgan Chase & Co, London Metal Exchange

MARKET: LME aluminum

PERIOD: Feb. 1, 2010, onward

PRICES: Premiums for aluminum, the price paid on top of the LME benchmark for physical delivery of metal, have set records every year since 2010.

STRATEGY: The banks and traders hoarded metal in warehouses, restraining supplies and driving up the prices of industrial products, including the Platts MW Midwest premium, from soft-drink cans to airplanes, lawsuits have alleged.

Goldman, JPMorgan and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , the LME's new owners, have dismissed the lawsuits as without merit. Glencore declined to comment.

FALLOUT: A total of 26 antitrust class actions have been filed in the United States since August 2013, alleging price fixing. The CFTC, Department of Justice and UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority are looking into the matter. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)