NEW YORK, Nov 14 Speculators raised their net long positions in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Nov. 8, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Monday.

Hedge funds and other large investors increased their net long position on the New York Mercantile Exchange by 13,749 contracts to 203,965 in that week

The data was delayed from Friday due to the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday.

Speculators on the ICE Exchange's U.S. oil contract hiked their net long positions by 2,561 to 11,031 positions.

U.S. crude oil prices rose from $92.19 a barrel on Nov. 1 to $96.08 on Nov. 8.

Speculators cut their net long positions in RBOB by 1,845 to 58,126 positions, while bumping up their net long heating oil position by 4,788 to 43,301 FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 203,965 13,749 -94,241 -3,932 -142,136 -4,757 NYMEX Crude financial -1,906 -15 7,622 -138 5,780 -400 ICE WTI crude 11,031 2,561 -16,378 -5,655 -9,989 4,375

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 213,090 16,295 -102,997 -9,725 -146,345 -782 RBOB 58,126 -1,845 18,195 1,587 -86,819 -3,965 Heating oil 43,301 4,788 54,601 -2,481 -98,942 600

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 29,916 -3,495 2,497 -1,565 2,604,460 48,323 NYMEX Crude financial -9,043 124 -2,453 429 75,270 331 ICE WTI crude 7,555 -530 7,782 -750 504,455 3,613

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------ Total 28,428 -3,901 7,826 -1,886 3,184,185 52,267 RBOB 1,506 2176 8,991 2,046 303,900 15,625 Heating oil -19,847 -3,311 20,887 404 370,837 7,103 ============================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 188,181 8,336 -47,213 -5,021 -125,295 -1,208 ICE WTI crude 9,926 2,651 -13,632 -5,220 -4,943 3,503

-------- ------ -------- ----- ------- ------- Total 198,107 10,987 -60,845 -10,241 -130,238 2,295 RBOB 58,009 -1,791 19,269 1,445 -86,374 -3,756 Heating oil 43,359 4,821 50,759 -2,897 -91,955 1,324

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude -21,139 -2,906 5,466 799 1,366,205 21,181 ICE WTI crude 783 -314 7,866 -620 441,791 4,769

-------- ------ -------- ------- ------ Total -20,356 -3,220 13,332 179 1,807,996 25,950 RBOB 655 -57,182 8,441 1,484 283,486 16,069 Heating oil -22,082 -41,897 19,919 111 301,161 4,343 =============================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here