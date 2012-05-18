* Rule would boost aggregation threshold to 50 pct stake

* Change would help CFTC defend against court challenge

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, May 18 The U.S. futures regulator moved o n F riday to relax one provision in the highly contentious position limits rule aimed at curbing speculation in commodity markets.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission proposed to amend a rule that would require traders to combine their positions with those of companies in which they owned a stake of 10 percent or more. The amendment would boost that threshhold to 50 percent.

Revisiting the position limits rule that narrowly passed last year, the CFTC voted unanimously to propose the amendment that could reduce the number of contracts counted toward a trader's position in certain markets.

The change, which must still be approved after a 30-day comment period, raises the threshold for aggregating trading positions to include positions held by all other firms in which the trader has at least a 50 percent stake, up sharply from the 10 percent stake requirement currently in the final rule.

"I am pleased that we recognize that the final position limits rules...set forth an unworkable and overly restrictive approach to these issues," Republican Commissioner Jill Sommers said in a concurring statement.

The move follows an outcry among major energy traders, who said that combining holdings from their complex and interrelated subsidiaries could leave them vulnerable to antitrust charges.

"Investors and joint ventures will struggle to balance antitrust concerns with the requirements of the Position Limits Rules without the legal certainty of a clear exemption," the Working Group of Commercial Energy Firm wrote in a January 19 petition that prompted the proposal.

The move also allows the CFTC to show it is listening to industry concerns and removes a key argument from a lawsuit that is threatening to derail the entire position limits rule.

The rule, which was included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law and was finalized by the CFTC in October, curbs the number of contracts any trader can hold in certain commodities like gold and oil.

The curbs are set to go into effect later this year.

Financial industry groups have sued to stop the rules from taking effect, saying the curbs would irreparably harm the marketplace and chastising the agency for imposing a "draconian aggregation standard" on firms.

"The standard it established is vastly over-inclusive --forcing aggregation even where an investor has no knowledge of another entity's positions, let alone the ability to coordinate with that entity," the trade groups wrote in a court filing, echoing concerns raised by Republican Commissioner Scott O'Malia, who voted against the controversial rule.

The position limits rule was narrowly approved on Oct. 18 in a 3-2 vote, with both Republican commissioners voting against the measure.

The change proposed on Friday would grant additional relief beyond the 50 percent ownership threshold for position aggregation.

It would also allow companies with an ownership interest in another firm of between 10 percent and 50 percent to exclude that firm's trades if it can demonstrate "independence in trading."

The proposal will be open for comment for 30 days before being finalized.