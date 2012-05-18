* Rule would boost aggregation threshold to 50 pct stake
* Change would help CFTC defend against court challenge
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, May 18 The U.S. futures regulator
moved o n F riday to relax one provision in the highly contentious
position limits rule aimed at curbing speculation in commodity
markets.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission proposed to amend a
rule that would require traders to combine their positions with
those of companies in which they owned a stake of 10 percent or
more. The amendment would boost that threshhold to 50 percent.
Revisiting the position limits rule that narrowly passed
last year, the CFTC voted unanimously to propose the amendment
that could reduce the number of contracts counted toward a
trader's position in certain markets.
The change, which must still be approved after a 30-day
comment period, raises the threshold for aggregating trading
positions to include positions held by all other firms in which
the trader has at least a 50 percent stake, up sharply from the
10 percent stake requirement currently in the final rule.
"I am pleased that we recognize that the final position
limits rules...set forth an unworkable and overly restrictive
approach to these issues," Republican Commissioner Jill Sommers
said in a concurring statement.
The move follows an outcry among major energy traders, who
said that combining holdings from their complex and interrelated
subsidiaries could leave them vulnerable to antitrust charges.
"Investors and joint ventures will struggle to balance
antitrust concerns with the requirements of the Position Limits
Rules without the legal certainty of a clear exemption," the
Working Group of Commercial Energy Firm wrote in a January 19
petition that prompted the proposal.
The move also allows the CFTC to show it is listening to
industry concerns and removes a key argument from a lawsuit that
is threatening to derail the entire position limits rule.
The rule, which was included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law and was finalized by the CFTC in
October, curbs the number of contracts any trader can hold in
certain commodities like gold and oil.
The curbs are set to go into effect later this year.
Financial industry groups have sued to stop the rules from
taking effect, saying the curbs would irreparably harm the
marketplace and chastising the agency for imposing a "draconian
aggregation standard" on firms.
"The standard it established is vastly over-inclusive
--forcing aggregation even where an investor has no knowledge of
another entity's positions, let alone the ability to coordinate
with that entity," the trade groups wrote in a court filing,
echoing concerns raised by Republican Commissioner Scott
O'Malia, who voted against the controversial rule.
The position limits rule was narrowly approved on Oct. 18 in
a 3-2 vote, with both Republican commissioners voting against
the measure.
The change proposed on Friday would grant additional relief
beyond the 50 percent ownership threshold for position
aggregation.
It would also allow companies with an ownership interest in
another firm of between 10 percent and 50 percent to exclude
that firm's trades if it can demonstrate "independence in
trading."
The proposal will be open for comment for 30 days before
being finalized.