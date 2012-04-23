* Better Markets group files brief supporting curbs
* Says CFTC fulfilled cost-benefit requirements
* CFTC's position limits face suit by ISDA, SIFMA
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, April 23 Financial reform advocacy
group Better Markets filed a friend-of-the-court brief on Monday
in defense of a new rule curbing speculation in commodities
markets that has been challenged by an industry lawsuit.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in October
finalized the rule included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law to limit the number of contracts any trader can
hold in certain commodities like gold and oil.
But financial industry groups have sued to stop the rules
from taking effect, saying the curbs would irreparably harm the
marketplace and arguing that the CFTC failed to sufficiently
weigh the economic consequences of the rule, as is required by
law.
The Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) requires the CFTC to
"consider the costs and benefits of the action of the
commission." It goes on to clarify that the agency must weigh
the protection of market participants and the public, the
efficiency and competitiveness of futures markets, and price
discovery, among other issues.
Better Markets said in its legal brief that the agency's
main function is to protect the public and it is not obligated
by law to "compare or quantify" costs and benefits.
"The CFTC must be guided by the dictates of the public
interest, not the burdens of regulation on industry," it wrote.
Congress, in drafting the CEA, did not want its regulatory
goals to be impeded by "exhaustive, broad or particularized cost
benefit analysis", Better Markets argues.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA) and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association
(ISDA) challenged the rule in December.
In their suit, they argue that the agency violated the CEA
by drafting a rule that would seriously impair the efficiency of
markets in establishing commodity prices, and require market
participants to spend lots of money redesigning trading
strategies and building new compliance infrastructure.
"Rather than making a genuine effort to estimate those
costs, the Commission cited its own failure to obtain empirical
data that would enable it to assess the impact" of the rule,
they wrote.
The debate over position limits has been heavily
politicized. Some lawmakers had pushed for the CFTC to clamp
down since early 2008, as oil and grain prices were shooting
toward historic peaks.
In recent weeks, Senate and House Democrats have filed
briefs in support of the agency's rules. Senator Bill Nelson
separately asked President Barack Obama to consider not
reappointing CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler if he fails to put the
rules in place soon.
However, traders and some Republican lawmakers have argued
there is no evidence speculators inflate prices, and say curbs
could make prices more volatile by removing liquidity and
sending business to overseas markets.
The CFTC's position limits rule was narrowly approved Oct.
8 in a 3-2 vote, with both Republican commissioners voting
against the measure.
The rules are set to go into effect later this year.
The quality of economic analysis has been a weak point for
another regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Last year, an appeals court struck down an SEC rule that
would have made it easier for shareholders to nominate directors
to corporate boards, saying the SEC failed to properly weigh the
economic consequences of the rule.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)