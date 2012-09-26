(Updates with details on Chinese firm)
* China firm exceeded position limits on soyoil, cotton
futures
* Firm's owner Ge operates high-profile commodity fund in
China
BEIJING/WASHINGTON, Sept 26 China-based Sheenson
Investments Ltd and a stakeholder agreed to pay $1.5 million to
settle U.S. charges that it violated rules on the size of
positions traders can hold in the cotton and soybean futures
markets, a U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.
Sheenson Investments exceeded position limits in the soybean
oil market in February and March 2009, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said in a brief release on the
unusually large fine.
The CFTC order also found that Weidong Ge, through his
ownership interest in Hong Kong-registered Sheenson and other
firms, exceeded limits in the cotton market from January through
February 11, 2011.
Ge's operations include a commodities-focused fund in China,
Shanghai Chaos Investment Co Ltd, as well as a firm that trades
securities and financial derivatives.
Shanghai Chaos Investment's website gave no details on its
assets under management, although it said returns have averaged
around 120 percent since Ge founded it in 2005, while industry
participants estimated it manages billions of yuan (hundreds of
millions of dollars). (www.chaoschina.com/)
Ge could not be reached for comment. Shanghai Chaos
Investment declined to comment.
Shanghai Chaos Investment holds accounts with a number of
foreign brokerages to trade on overseas exchanges, sources at
those brokerages said.
Chinese investors are keen to tap investment opportunities
in overseas markets, although their options are restrained by
China's strict capital controls.
($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper in Washington, Niu Shuping and
Tracy Zheng in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Klamann)