WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A U.S. federal court on
Tuesday largely rejected a challenge from banking groups to the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's approach to applying
its swaps rules overseas.
A federal court in Washington also ordered the derivatives
regulator to do a better job weighing the costs and benefits of
some of its rules, but said that they did not need to be vacated
while the agency was doing so.
"Congress has clearly indicated that the swaps provisions
(in the 2010 Dodd-Frank act) apply extraterritorially," U.S.
District Judge Paul Friedman said in the opinion.
"In this regard, plaintiffs' challenges to the
extraterritorial application of the (rules) merely seek to delay
the inevitable."
