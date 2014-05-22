WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S. derivatives watchdog
asked on Thursday for more industry comments on a proposed rule
to curb speculators in commodity futures markets.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission acting Chairman Mark
Wetjen said reopening the comment period was designed to ensure
the proposed changes did not block access to markets for those
who use them to hedge prices rather than for speculation.
The proposed rule for position limits, a curb on the
percentage of the market any trader can hold, was one of the
most controversial reforms that emerged from the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Act to overhaul financial markets.
A judge knocked down an earlier version of the rule in 2012
after Wall Street firms challenged it in court, fearing they
would incur high administrative costs.
The new proposal, unveiled last November, drew over 100
comment letters by market participants, including one from a
powerful industry body whose members include oil major BP Plc
, commodity power houses Cargill Inc and Bunge Ltd, and
the world's largest futures exchange, the CME Group Inc.
The futures and swaps regulator said it would discuss some
of the issues at stake in a roundtable on June 19, and that
parties had until July 3 to send in new comments on the
proposal.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Peter Cooney)