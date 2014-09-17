(Rewrites throughout to add vote and meeting details)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. derivatives
regulator on Wednesday proposed a new rule for safety margins
for uncleared swaps, a last remaining building block in its
efforts to make the $710 trillion global market safer.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's rule will be
largely identical to one proposed by bank regulators, which
determines the margin for swaps traded outside clearing houses,
firms that stand between buyers and sellers.
The CFTC also adopted a modification to its rules that would
make it easier for government-owned electric or natural gas
utilities to continue to use swaps to protect them against
swings in commodity prices.
The commission's four members, three of whom are new, voted
unanimously for both rules, a solid start for the CFTC's new
Chairman Tim Massad in his first public meeting.
The vote comes a day after a U.S. court rejected an attempt
by banks to limit the CFTC's ability to apply its swaps rules
overseas. The banks had accused the agency of avoiding a
rigorous rule-making process.
In the meeting, the CFTC said it might decide later to adopt
a rule on the cross-border application of its uncleared margin
rule, after taking in comments from market parties.
But it was unlikely to rework its other rules, after the
court also told it to do a better job of weighing the economic
cost and benefits of its cross-border policy.
"I don't think so, but you know, we're looking at it right
now, we just got the ruling yesterday," Massad told reporters
after the meeting. A spokesman said that the agency's general
counsel and its chief economist would develop a process on how
to deal with the court's order.
Swaps, a form of derivatives, mushroomed during the
pre-crisis boom when they were only lightly regulated, with
trading dominated by banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Bank
of America and Citigroup Inc..
Since the 2007-09 credit meltdown, however, swaps must be
routed through clearing houses. But some are so complex that
they still will not be cleared, and the new rules set out how
much money trading partners need to set aside.
Counterparties must post enough buffers to give themselves
10 days to unwind any deal going awry, the rules say. For
cleared swaps, that period is one to five days, making uncleared
swaps far more expensive to use.
Chris Giancarlo, a Republican, and Sharon Bowen, a Democrat,
also appeared for the first time in a public meeting as CFTC
members. Giancarlo, a former swaps broker, was critical of the
10-day margining rule, but still voted in favor.
The CFTC's rules for uncleared swaps apply to more than half
of the so-called swap dealers registered with the agency, often
units of banks, and firms such as oil major BP and
commodity trader Cargill Inc.
The final rule for utilities was developed after these firms
said they were concerned that they would no longer be able to
hedge price risks because their bank counterparties stopped
providing swaps to local governments and their agencies.
The CFTC offers special protection for government bodies
dealing in swaps, requiring that a swap dealer meets the
agency's rules if it does only $25 million worth of deals a year
with such agencies. For private clients, that threshold is far
higher, at $8 billion per year.
The final rule offers an exemption from the protection, as
long as the swaps are used by government-owned utilities that
use them to hedge price risks in their business.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Grant McCool)