* Senator Sanders slams CFTC's Gensler
* Says CFTC should have imposed trading curbs sooner
* Gensler's term has expired, can stay through Jan 2013
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, June 4 A U.S. senator on Monday
called on President Barack Obama to replace the chief
derivatives regulator with an official who will crack down more
quickly on speculation in oil and other commodities markets.
In a sharply worded letter, Vermont Independent Bernie
Sanders slammed Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman
Gary Gensler for not swiftly putting in place position limits,
which curb the size of positions traders can hold in commodities
like gold and oil.
The curbs were included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law which aimed to rein in the kind of market risk taking
that sparked the 2008 financial crisis.
"In blatant disregard of the law, Chairman Gensler has
allowed oil and gasoline prices to be dictated by Wall Street
speculators instead of supply-and-demand fundamentals," Sanders
wrote. "As a result, the American people continue to pay much
higher prices for gasoline than they should."
The CFTC declined to comment.
The CFTC's position limits rules, finalized in October, are
slated to go into effect later this year. Sanders says they
should have been put into place sooner and blames Gensler for
the lag.
The White House has been mum on its plans for the CFTC
chairmanship. Gensler's term expired in April but the law allows
him to stay in office until January 2013.
Obama has shown a keen interest in cracking down on oil
market manipulation as part of his wider push to curb financial
market speculation in the wake of the 2008 crisis.
In the run up to the November presidential election, he
unveiled a plan in April that would boost penalties for firms
found guilty of manipulation in the oil futures market and
increase funding for the CFTC's surveillance and enforcement
staff.
The agency has faced a backlash from industry groups eager
to overturn the Dodd-Frank position limits rules.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA) and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association
(ISDA) brought a legal challenge against the rules in December.
They argued that they will damage the efficiency of markets and
were not explicitly required by Dodd-Frank.
Industry groups have also argued there is no concrete
evidence to show that speculation in oil markets drives up gas
prices.
SLAMMED FROM THE LEFT
The legal challenge has not stymied criticism among liberal
lawmakers, who say the curbs are needed to lower fuel costs for
Americans already suffering from a sluggish economy.
In March, a group of senate Democrats, including Sanders,
wrote Gensler a letter asking him to put the curbs into effect
immediately. Later that month, the Vermont lawmaker introduced a
bill to force the CFTC to use its emergency powers to impose the
curbs swiftly.
Reuters has reported that the agency conducted a legal
analysis that suggested the agency's emergency authorities would
not immediately permit it to impose position limits.
GENSLER'S TERM
Gensler was sworn in 2009 despite fears among some lawmakers
who were skeptical the former Goldman Sachs executive
could fairly regulate the same markets he once worked in.
Sanders and Senate Democrat Maria Cantwell both objected to
Gensler's nomination, fearing he would not be tough enough on
swaps regulation.
While Gensler worked as a top official at the U.S. Treasury,
he participated in talks over legislation that deregulated swaps
and relaxed barriers between commercial and investment banks.