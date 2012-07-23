* Chilton calls for SIPC-like fund for futures customers
* Futures industry highlights drawbacks like size, cost
* Other fixes in the works, in wake of PFG collapse
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, July 23 A U.S. futures regulator on
Monday urged Congress to boost protections for futures customer
funds, weeks after the revelation of a $200 million shortfall at
bankrupt futures brokerage Peregrine Financial Group renewed
calls for tougher safeguards.
Bart Chilton, a Democratic Commissioner at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), asked top lawmakers to create
a futures customer insurance fund to backstop customer losses if
a brokerage fails.
"I respectfully urge you to approve a futures customer
insurance fund," Chilton said in a letter to Senators Debbie
Stabenow, Pat Roberts and Congressmen Frank Lucas and Collin
Peterson, who head the Senate and House agriculture committees
that oversee the CFTC. "While such a fund may not have been
needed in the past, it is apparent that one is needed now."
Some lawmakers have expressed interest in the creation of
such a fund. However, in a presidential election year, it is
unclear whether a bill to create it could get enough votes to
pass the Democratic-led Senate and the Republican-led House.
And futures industry experts say that to appeal to futures
traders, the fund would need to be so big that it might be too
costly to be beneficial.
JITTERY INDUSTRY
Calls to bolster futures customer protection have reached a
fever pitch since the collapse of PFG earlier this month, with
the futures industry still jittery after the failure of MF
Global only nine months ago.
PFG CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr. was arrested earlier this
month after he confessed to doctoring bank statements to make
regulators think his futures brokerage had nearly twice the
assets it did, leaving customers with an estimated shortfall of
over $200 million.
The fraud, which he says spanned two decades, is now being
probed by the Department of Justice and the CFTC, which brought
a lawsuit against the firm earlier this month.
SIPC-LIKE FUND
A futures fund might be modeled on the Securities Investor
Protection Corporation, which guarantees customer securities
investments up to $500,000 in the event a brokerage firm
collapses.
It could also take a cue from the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC) which currently guarantees banking customer
funds up to $250,000 per insured bank.
MF Global Trustee James Giddens recommended the creation of
a similar fund in a report to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan in June.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31, after investors
and customers became rattled over the firm's $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt.
Up to $1.6 billion in missing customer funds were lost in
the firm's final days.
But futures industry representatives point to significant
drawbacks in the fund model.
Speaking at a Senate Agriculture panel in December on MF
Global's collapse, Chicago Mercantile Exchange President
Terrence Duffy highlighted the hefty cost:
"You're talking about trying to have an insurance system
that would be in the hundreds of trillions of dollars of
notional value to insure. The premiums would be so astronomical,
it would never, ever meet the payout of what it could be."
In February, CME launched a $100 million fund to protect
farmers and ranchers who use the exchange for up to $25,000 and
cooperatives for up to $100,000 when a clearing member fails.
Farmers and ranchers said the plan amounted to "window
dressing."
OTHER FIXES
The CFTC, and industry "self regulatory organizations" like
CME and NFA have trumpeted other fixes.
CME has proposed that all customer money to be held at
clearinghouses or other depositories in order to keep it out of
the hands of brokers where it might be misused.
On the same day Wasserdorf was arrested, the CFTC approved a
measure known as the "Corzine rule," which would require top
executives at futures brokers to sign off on major withdrawals
from customer accounts, among other changes.
At a hearing last week, CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler called
for a system that would allow regulators and customers direct
automated access to broker bank accounts, echoing ideas that
will be discussed at a meeting of the CFTC's Technology Advisory
Committee on Thursday.