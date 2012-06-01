June 1 Speculators increased their net short positions in raw
sugar, cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the
week to May 29, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
They trimmed their net short position in cotton, the data showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -22,732 -125 34,401 -1,631 -9,294 3,112
Sugar -2,298 -1,169 240,858 -318 -212,575 4,511
Coffee -20,241 -3,397 37,747 -680 -16,218 4,508
Cotton -4,009 2,219 72,432 217 -65,969 -2,734
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -9,781 -307 6,340 -2698 4,816 4,287
Sugar 30,488 -1,287 109,049 873 -151,456 3,395
Coffee -12,175 -2,305 21,688 -284 -10,574 4,186
Cotton -9,410 3,540 56,964 -336 -64,110 -2,234
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 999 74 -2,375 -1,356 201,720 4,327
Sugar 37,904 45 -25,986 -3,026 934,883 29,606
Coffee 2,347 -1,170 -1,287 -429 229,971 7,350
Cotton 19,010 -1,266 -2,455 296 306,308 7,669
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -12,084 -588 6,769 -2,678 3,719 4,166
Sugar 50,113 -3,672 98,228 -654 -143,194 3,672
Coffee -13,247 -1,292 21,850 -698 -15,128 4,773
Cotton -9,789 3,397 54,199 -598 -44,557 483
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 4,049 490 -2,453 -1390 189,385 4,335
Sugar 19,297 4,058 -24,444 -3404 753,540 23,951
Coffee 8,212 -2,271 -1,687 -512 150,688 1,243
Cotton 2,074 -3,638 -1,927 356 191,976 1,961
=====================================================================
