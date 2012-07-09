July 9 Speculators raised their net long positions in raw sugar and cotton contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 3, while they trimmed their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Monday. The data was released late due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July 4. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -6,792 12,919 34,268 1,120 -30,242 -18,313 Sugar 17,759 8,038 246,705 7,319 -257,736 -18,775 Coffee -17,121 4,220 39,827 1,329 -21,404 -4,939 Cotton 7,360 1,910 71,494 -219 -78,149 -1,298 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa 5,990 10,971 6,549 -439 -17,098 -16,822 Sugar 57,094 10,723 118,046 4273 -200,634 -17,952 Coffee -7,157 4,710 24,970 1119 -17,442 -5,066 Cotton -3,011 -194 57,791 249 -78,440 -1,785 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 1,794 2,017 2,766 4,275 193,582 9,632 Sugar 32,221 -463 -6,728 3,418 796,998 -15,939 Coffee 930 -154 -1,301 -609 221,165 7,415 Cotton 24,365 2,124 -704 -392 247,729 -3,732 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa 3,366 11,431 5,830 -1,054 -17,283 -16,663 Sugar 64,807 7,164 121,700 10,108 -199,501 -21,464 Coffee -10,758 3,686 27,909 2,323 -20,377 -4,520 Cotton 1,274 -198 57,011 1,412 -52,231 -3,916 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 5,365 1,977 2,722 4309 179,152 7,379 Sugar 17,807 70 -4,813 4122 678,681 -21,505 Coffee 4,527 -1,082 -1,301 -407 137,944 -1,502 Cotton -5,978 3,311 -76 -609 165,480 -1,291 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at