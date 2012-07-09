July 9 Speculators raised their net long positions in raw sugar
and cotton contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 3, while they
trimmed their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Monday.
The data was released late due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on July
4.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -6,792 12,919 34,268 1,120 -30,242 -18,313
Sugar 17,759 8,038 246,705 7,319 -257,736 -18,775
Coffee -17,121 4,220 39,827 1,329 -21,404 -4,939
Cotton 7,360 1,910 71,494 -219 -78,149 -1,298
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa 5,990 10,971 6,549 -439 -17,098 -16,822
Sugar 57,094 10,723 118,046 4273 -200,634 -17,952
Coffee -7,157 4,710 24,970 1119 -17,442 -5,066
Cotton -3,011 -194 57,791 249 -78,440 -1,785
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 1,794 2,017 2,766 4,275 193,582 9,632
Sugar 32,221 -463 -6,728 3,418 796,998 -15,939
Coffee 930 -154 -1,301 -609 221,165 7,415
Cotton 24,365 2,124 -704 -392 247,729 -3,732
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa 3,366 11,431 5,830 -1,054 -17,283 -16,663
Sugar 64,807 7,164 121,700 10,108 -199,501 -21,464
Coffee -10,758 3,686 27,909 2,323 -20,377 -4,520
Cotton 1,274 -198 57,011 1,412 -52,231 -3,916
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 5,365 1,977 2,722 4309 179,152 7,379
Sugar 17,807 70 -4,813 4122 678,681 -21,505
Coffee 4,527 -1,082 -1,301 -407 137,944 -1,502
Cotton -5,978 3,311 -76 -609 165,480 -1,291
=====================================================================
