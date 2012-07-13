July 13 Speculators raised their net long position in raw sugar
contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 10, while they trimmed their
net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
They cut their net long position in cotton, the data showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -2,190 4,602 34,297 29 -33,860 -3,618
Sugar 54,094 36,335 239,900 -6,805 -292,732 -34,996
Coffee -12,362 4,759 39,431 -396 -25,547 -4,143
Cotton 5,340 -2,020 71,171 -323 -76,571 1,578
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa 10,250 4,260 5,905 -644 -20,064 -2,966
Sugar 100,511 43,417 107,580 -10466 -232,082 -31,448
Coffee -2,267 4,890 24,170 -800 -21,169 -3,727
Cotton -5,067 -2,056 57,519 -272 -77,123 1,317
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 2,154 360 1,754 -1,012 196,931 3,349
Sugar 25,254 -6,967 -1,262 5,466 795,811 -1,187
Coffee 787 -143 -1,521 -220 226,753 5,588
Cotton 24,612 247 61 765 251,812 4,083
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa 7,787 4,421 5,188 -642 -20,211 -2,928
Sugar 107,566 42,759 113,569 -8,131 -226,824 -27,323
Coffee -5,721 5,037 27,468 -441 -24,293 -3,916
Cotton 264 -1,010 56,125 -886 -52,442 -211
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 5,537 172 1,699 -1023 183,393 4,241
Sugar 4,979 -12,828 710 5523 669,005 -9,676
Coffee 4,025 -502 -1,479 -178 139,115 1,171
Cotton -4,679 1,299 732 808 167,494 2,014
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Cocoa
Sugar
Coffee
Cotton
