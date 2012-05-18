May 18 Speculators turned net short in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 15, while they cut their net short positions in raw sugar, cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -21,056 481 37,743 1,634 -16,390 -1,519 Sugar -7,459 2,472 244,100 -2,524 -222,600 -2,631 Coffee -17,932 2,941 38,784 240 -20,576 -3,670 Cotton -2,982 -9,433 72,511 -940 -65,463 11,031 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -7,573 -590 11,067 1452 -3,945 -1,114 Sugar 24,682 4,295 112,213 -5080 -161,480 237 Coffee -10,529 3,092 22,391 370 -14,653 -3,839 Cotton -13,068 -5,762 56,895 1250 -63,766 9,075 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 749 849 -297 -595 195,805 3,186 Sugar 38,627 -2,133 -14,041 2,682 888,534 6,487 Coffee 3,067 -111 -277 489 216,497 -2,802 Cotton 24,004 -3,906 -4,067 -659 281,960 25,140 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -9,341 -336 11,314 1,387 -5,288 -1,257 Sugar 46,769 3,416 105,229 -3,655 -151,978 3,449 Coffee -12,675 2,376 23,184 541 -19,609 -3,067 Cotton -13,624 -2,667 55,308 280 -48,257 7,867 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 3,630 848 -315 -642 183,330 3,607 Sugar 12,241 -5,166 -12,261 1956 727,267 12,156 Coffee 9,645 -232 -545 382 145,889 -825 Cotton 10,002 -4,734 -3,429 -746 188,609 3,751 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at