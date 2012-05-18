May 18 Speculators turned net short in cotton futures and
options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 15, while they cut their net
short positions in raw sugar, cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -21,056 481 37,743 1,634 -16,390 -1,519
Sugar -7,459 2,472 244,100 -2,524 -222,600 -2,631
Coffee -17,932 2,941 38,784 240 -20,576 -3,670
Cotton -2,982 -9,433 72,511 -940 -65,463 11,031
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -7,573 -590 11,067 1452 -3,945 -1,114
Sugar 24,682 4,295 112,213 -5080 -161,480 237
Coffee -10,529 3,092 22,391 370 -14,653 -3,839
Cotton -13,068 -5,762 56,895 1250 -63,766 9,075
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 749 849 -297 -595 195,805 3,186
Sugar 38,627 -2,133 -14,041 2,682 888,534 6,487
Coffee 3,067 -111 -277 489 216,497 -2,802
Cotton 24,004 -3,906 -4,067 -659 281,960 25,140
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -9,341 -336 11,314 1,387 -5,288 -1,257
Sugar 46,769 3,416 105,229 -3,655 -151,978 3,449
Coffee -12,675 2,376 23,184 541 -19,609 -3,067
Cotton -13,624 -2,667 55,308 280 -48,257 7,867
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 3,630 848 -315 -642 183,330 3,607
Sugar 12,241 -5,166 -12,261 1956 727,267 12,156
Coffee 9,645 -232 -545 382 145,889 -825
Cotton 10,002 -4,734 -3,429 -746 188,609 3,751
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
