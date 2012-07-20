July 20 Speculators continued to add to their net long position in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to July 17, while they boosted their net short position in cocoa, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Speculators trimmed their net short position in arabica coffee futures and options contracts, and raised their net long position in cotton, the data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -5,910 -3,720 33,664 -633 -26,834 7,026 Sugar 62,154 8,060 241,148 1,248 -305,355 -12,623 Coffee -9,422 2,940 39,386 -45 -28,837 -3,290 Cotton 7,282 1,942 68,290 -2,881 -75,269 1,302 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa 7,123 -3,127 6,079 174 -13,833 6,231 Sugar 109,518 9,007 107,901 321 -243,963 -11,881 Coffee 659 2,926 23,836 -334 -24,170 -3,001 Cotton -3,838 1,229 55,046 -2473 -75,787 1,336 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 1,552 -602 -921 -2,675 201,476 4,545 Sugar 24,490 -764 2,054 3,316 788,946 -6,865 Coffee 800 13 -1,126 395 224,364 -2,389 Cotton 24,882 270 -304 -365 258,785 6,973 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa 4,839 -2,948 5,439 251 -15,255 4,956 Sugar 115,363 7,797 112,971 -598 -236,205 -9,381 Coffee -1,943 3,778 26,600 -868 -25,645 -1,352 Cotton 410 146 54,590 -1,535 -51,888 554 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 5,960 423 -983 -2682 187,321 3,928 Sugar 4,288 -691 3,583 2873 666,628 -2,377 Coffee 2,157 -1,868 -1,169 310 139,757 642 Cotton -3,475 1,204 363 -369 171,735 4,241 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at