March 23 Speculators increased their net long position in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended March 20 by over 30,326 contracts, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. They increased their net short positions in cocoa, coffee and cotton, data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -21,336 -1,990 35,046 -1,646 -13,027 5,694 Sugar 80,670 30,325 243,565 -2,835 -355,250 -37,555 Coffee -20,544 -1,529 37,586 551 -15,884 1,568 Cotton -7,784 -231 68,057 -123 -62,758 214 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -5,348 -1,398 6,541 -737 133 4,873 Sugar 130,667 26,359 94,069 -11425 -278,919 -29,319 Coffee -11,161 -2,777 22,294 998 -10,915 1,095 Cotton -10,920 -1,292 47,352 736 -55,899 -320 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -643 -680 -683 -2,059 181,278 -2,547 Sugar 23,169 4,322 31,015 10,065 886,607 42,363 Coffee 941 1,276 -1,159 -591 220,422 13,951 Cotton 16,982 738 2,483 137 251,257 8,551 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -6,129 -1,470 6,758 -785 -438 4,664 Sugar 133,778 23,405 102,646 -7,778 -260,646 -23,270 Coffee -11,706 -2,744 23,414 1,591 -20,394 -619 Cotton -9,319 -1,543 45,900 209 -51,845 600 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 435 -394 -626 -2015 168,406 -3,719 Sugar -8,134 -2,790 32,356 10433 738,649 32,566 Coffee 10,249 2,418 -1,563 -646 155,555 8,168 Cotton 12,627 540 2,637 194 188,724 6,176 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton