June 29 Speculators raised their net long position in raw sugar contracts on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to June 26, while they increased their net short position in cocoa, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. The noncommercial dealers trimmed their net short position in arabica coffee futures and options, and cut their net long position in cotton. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -19,711 -3,048 33,148 -1,397 -11,929 5,102 Sugar 9,721 7,733 239,386 -667 -238,961 -5,463 Coffee -21,341 473 38,498 737 -16,465 -1,027 Cotton 5,450 -2,450 71,713 1,095 -76,851 1,165 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -4,981 -2,866 6,988 -414 -276 4,159 Sugar 46,371 10,291 113,773 5338 -182,682 -10,519 Coffee -11,867 238 23,851 1860 -12,376 -2,199 Cotton -2,817 -1,913 57,542 1759 -76,655 290 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -223 -222 -1,509 -658 183,950 4,106 Sugar 32,684 -3,505 -10,146 -1,604 812,937 -38,874 Coffee 1,084 283 -692 -182 213,750 2,732 Cotton 22,241 -327 -312 190 251,461 -6,149 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -8,065 -2,969 6,884 -436 -620 4,120 Sugar 57,643 12,539 111,592 2,979 -178,037 -9,316 Coffee -14,444 -966 25,586 2,184 -15,857 -2,871 Cotton 1,472 -97 55,599 438 -48,315 901 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 3,388 -28 -900 92 167,650 -1,914 Sugar 17,737 -4,625 -7,358 12384 700,186 -15,184 Coffee 5,609 1,647 -900 127 139,446 -9,155 Cotton -9,289 -1,809 -34 3079 180,227 -14,013 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton