May 18 Speculators turned net short in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 15, as the market sank to its lowest level in nearly two years, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

Speculators are now net short all four soft commodities.

"Unfortunately the softs are the largest group of commodities that are most directly affected by global economic instability," said Hector Galvan, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.

"Most of the time, when the specs are that bad, it's because, in the long run, everyone is just looking at the outside markets."

Investors have been fleeing risky investments for safe-haven assets as concerns about the euro zone's debt deepen.

Speculators switched to a net short position in cotton at 2,982 lots, after cutting 9,434 lots. Speculators had held a net long position for the past three weeks.

Speculators cut their net short position in U.S. cocoa by a slight 481 contracts to 21,056 contracts, the lowest in seven weeks.

In coffee, they trimmed their net short position by 2,490 lots to 17,932 lots, the lowest in six weeks.

They decreased their net short position in sugar by 2,474 lots bringing it to 7,459 lots. This was the second straight week that speculators were net short the sugar market after maintaining a net long position for 15 weeks straight.