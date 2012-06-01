June 1 Speculators increased their net short
positions in arabica coffee and cocoa futures and options on ICE
Futures U.S. in the week to May 29, to the highest in four weeks
as both markets fell to new lows, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
Speculators raised their net short position in arabica
coffee by 3,398 contracts to 20,241 contracts as the futures
market tumbled to a 21-month low. They boosted their net short
position in U.S. cocoa by a light 125 lots to 22,732 lots, while
the futures slipped to a six-week trough.
This group of traders also added to their net short position
in raw sugar, increasing it by 1,169 contracts to 2,298
contracts, the data showed.
In cotton, the trimmed their net short position by 2,210
lots to 4,009 lots, as the futures market inched up from a
2-1/4-year low.