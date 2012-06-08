(Correcting to show CFTC data covers week to June 5, not May 29 in 1st paragraph) June 8 Speculators slashed their net short position in raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to June 5, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Money managers including hedged funds and speculative investors increased their net short positions in cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options while trimming net short position in cotton, the data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -26,096 -3,364 35,211 810 -5,509 3,785 Sugar -710 1,588 236,833 -4,025 -210,991 1,584 Coffee -21,398 -1,157 37,470 -277 -15,103 1,115 Cotton -3,783 226 67,969 -4,463 -60,884 5,085 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -11,015 -1,234 8,663 2323 6,598 1,782 Sugar 30,441 -47 106,150 -2899 -150,409 1,047 Coffee -12,823 -648 21,501 -187 -9,713 861 Cotton -9,894 -484 52,909 -4055 -59,460 4,650 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -639 -1,638 -3,606 -1,231 200,677 -1,043 Sugar 38,950 1,046 -25,132 854 968,739 33,856 Coffee 2,002 -345 -968 319 246,042 16,071 Cotton 19,747 737 -3,303 -848 332,891 26,583 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -13,468 -1,384 8,609 1,840 5,896 2,177 Sugar 51,230 1,117 92,665 -5,563 -141,625 1,569 Coffee -13,196 51 21,386 -464 -14,365 763 Cotton -11,090 -1,301 48,998 -5,201 -35,647 8,910 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 2,590 -1,459 -3,627 -1174 190,254 869 Sugar 20,637 1,340 -22,907 1537 775,795 22,255 Coffee 7,350 -862 -1,175 512 159,364 8,676 Cotton 484 -1,590 -2,745 -818 201,644 9,668 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website here (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York)