June 8 Short covering by speculators almost eradicated their net short position in sugar while this group of investors continued to build net shorts in arabica coffee and cocoa futures and options in the week to June 5, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Speculators have grown increasingly bearish on the soft commodities, betting on lower prices due to bumper crops and sluggish demand. Sugar, cotton and coffee were all hit hard by a wave of selling in the period covered by the data, although sugar and cotton also both staged dramatic recoveries as shorts raced to cover themselves. Both markets were technically oversold, traders said. The data reflects some of the short covering in sugar, with 1,465 shorts and 123 longs added, taking the net short to just 710 lots, the data showed. Money managers including hedge funds and speculative investors increased their net short in coffee for a second week, adding 1,157 lots to 21,398. This is its highest level since mid-April. They also raised their net short in cocoa for a third week, adding 3,364 to take the net short position to 26,096 lots, the largest amount since early May, the data showed. Specs remained short in cotton for a fourth week, but trimmed the position by 226 lots to 3,783 lots. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -26,096 -3,364 35,211 810 -5,509 3,785 Sugar -710 1,588 236,833 -4,025 -210,991 1,584 Coffee -21,398 -1,157 37,470 -277 -15,103 1,115 Cotton -3,783 226 67,969 -4,463 -60,884 5,085 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -11,015 -1,234 8,663 2323 6,598 1,782 Sugar 30,441 -47 106,150 -2899 -150,409 1,047 Coffee -12,823 -648 21,501 -187 -9,713 861 Cotton -9,894 -484 52,909 -4055 -59,460 4,650 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -639 -1,638 -3,606 -1,231 200,677 -1,043 Sugar 38,950 1,046 -25,132 854 968,739 33,856 Coffee 2,002 -345 -968 319 246,042 16,071 Cotton 19,747 737 -3,303 -848 332,891 26,583 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -13,468 -1,384 8,609 1,840 5,896 2,177 Sugar 51,230 1,117 92,665 -5,563 -141,625 1,569 Coffee -13,196 51 21,386 -464 -14,365 763 Cotton -11,090 -1,301 48,998 -5,201 -35,647 8,910 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 2,590 -1,459 -3,627 -1174 190,254 869 Sugar 20,637 1,340 -22,907 1537 775,795 22,255 Coffee 7,350 -862 -1,175 512 159,364 8,676 Cotton 484 -1,590 -2,745 -818 201,644 9,668 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at