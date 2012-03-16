* Biggest speculative shorts in coffee since 2007

NEW YORK, March 16 Speculators made the steepest cut to their net long position in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended March 13 since just after MF Global went bankrupt late last year, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

They slashed their net longs by 24,733 contracts to 50,345 contracts. This is the biggest drop in the speculative net long position since the week ending Nov. 20, when they cut more than 40,000 lots in a single week. MF Global went bankrupt on Oct. 31 after revealing $6.3 billion in exposure to risky European sovereign debt, forcing many of their former clients to liquidate their positions.

The speculative net short position in arabica coffee soared to the highest level since May 2007. Speculators increased their net short position by 3,163 contracts to 19,015 contracts, the data showed, as the benchmark contract tumbled to a 17-month low.

This group of traders also increased their net short position in cotton by 4,786 lots to 7,553 lots, and trimmed their net short position in U.S. cocoa by 2,763 lots to 19,346 lots.