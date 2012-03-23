March 23 Speculators piled into raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended March 20, betting on higher prices amid talk that crops from Brazil may fall short of expectations, traders said. In contrast to sugar, speculators were betting on weaker markets in other soft commodities, raising their net short positions in coffee and cotton to three-year highs. But the sugar strategy, a sudden about-face after a massive drop in the prior week, may not pay off, traders said, warning that this week's rally to three-week highs was overdone and the market was due a correction. Net long position increased by more than 30,326 sugar contracts to 80,670, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. That more than offset the prior week's drop of almost 25,000 contracts, the largest since early November when the market was reeling from the collapse of MF Global. Traders were surprised by the sudden change in tactic given forecasts of global sugar surplus for years, and warnings that the run-up in prices this week had been overdone. The jump coincided with a rise in open interest of almost 43,000 contracts to over 886,000. The net spec longs "are taking an ill-founded position because the market is moving into surplus, therefore any length added now will add to the selling when we hit that surplus," said Jeff Bauml, a senior vice president with R.J. O'Brien & Associates, a brokerage in New York, following the release of the data. His comment came a day after Jean-Luc Bohbot, managing director of leading agricultural commodities firm Wilmar International, predicted the global sugar market is likely to remain in surplus until at least 2013/14. The International Sugar Organization (ISO) has already estimated a 2011/12 surplus of around 5.2 million tonnes. Hedge funds may have done an about-face due to talk of a lower-than-expected crop from Brazil, even though high-profile market participants said funds had overreacted to the speculation. Consultant Jonathan Kingsman said prices were at risk of falling after New York's May raw sugar contract hit three-week highs. The speculative net short position in arabica coffee rose another 1,529 contracts to 20,544. In the previous week to March 13, the net short had hit its highest level since May 2007. Prices were largely steady in the week to March 20, although the benchmark contract had fallen to 17-month low on Friday. May arabicas on ICE fell to a session low of $1.7525 per lb, the lowest for the benchmark spot arabica contract since October 2010. This group of traders also increased their net short position in cotton by 231 lots to 7,784 lots, the largest spec net short for about three years. Their net short position in U.S. cocoa rose by 1,990 lots to 21,336 lots. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -21,336 -1,990 35,046 -1,646 -13,027 5,694 Sugar 80,670 30,325 243,565 -2,835 -355,250 -37,555 Coffee -20,544 -1,529 37,586 551 -15,884 1,568 Cotton -7,784 -231 68,057 -123 -62,758 214 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -5,348 -1,398 6,541 -737 133 4,873 Sugar 130,667 26,359 94,069 -11425 -278,919 -29,319 Coffee -11,161 -2,777 22,294 998 -10,915 1,095 Cotton -10,920 -1,292 47,352 736 -55,899 -320 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -643 -680 -683 -2,059 181,278 -2,547 Sugar 23,169 4,322 31,015 10,065 886,607 42,363 Coffee 941 1,276 -1,159 -591 220,422 13,951 Cotton 16,982 738 2,483 137 251,257 8,551 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -6,129 -1,470 6,758 -785 -438 4,664 Sugar 133,778 23,405 102,646 -7,778 -260,646 -23,270 Coffee -11,706 -2,744 23,414 1,591 -20,394 -619 Cotton -9,319 -1,543 45,900 209 -51,845 600 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 435 -394 -626 -2015 168,406 -3,719 Sugar -8,134 -2,790 32,356 10433 738,649 32,566 Coffee 10,249 2,418 -1,563 -646 155,555 8,168 Cotton 12,627 540 2,637 194 188,724 6,176 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at