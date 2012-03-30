March 30 Speculators switched to a net long position in cotton
futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. for the first time in five weeks betting
on nearby supply tightness, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data for
the week to March 28 showed on Friday.
The cotton net long was 3,266 contracts, after a net rise of 11,050
contracts on the week. The move to bet on higher prices coincided with a run-up
in prices. The benchmark May contract on ICE Futures U.S. to 7 percent to
94.08 cents per lb on Wednesday from last Thursday.
Concerns are mounting that an export ban in India, rising exports from the
United States and an absence of delivered exchange-certified material will
tighten supply, he said. That was reflected in the return of the backwardation
in the July-December spread, peaking at 3.28 cents on Wednesday.
"Speculators have realized things were getting tight going into the season.
Most of the strength (in prices) has been in the current crop," said Mike
Stevens, independent cotton analyst based in Mandeville, Louisiana.
"Focus this week was on exports, planting intentions and spreads....The
tightness has been int he nearby."
The backwardation eased to 2.5 cents on Friday after higher-than-expected
plantings data from the U.S. Agriculture Department.
In sugar, speculators raised their net long position by 2,286 contracts to
82,956. The long wons out in the overall total, with almost 9,000 contracts
added, but shorts were also active with over 6,500 contracts.
The resulting net increase built on the rise of more than 30,000 contracts
of the previous week and takes the net long to a four-week high.
Speculators have been betting on higher prices amid talk that Brazil's crop
will fall short of expectations even as traders have warned that the buying has
been overdone and the market is due a correction.
Prices did come off slightly in the week to March 28 - the spot May raw
sugar contract was down 7 percent from last Friday's intraday high of
26.13 cents per lb.
Friday's data also showed speculators trimmed their net shorts in coffee and
cocoa. Cocoa short positions dropped by a net 2,444 contracts to 18,892,
offsetting the increase of the previous week, while their net short coffee
position eased by 1,536 contracts to 19,008.
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -18,892 2,444 34,021 -1,025 -15,729 -2,702
Sugar 82,956 2,286 243,109 -456 -358,173 -2,923
Coffee -19,008 1,536 38,021 435 -17,889 -2,005
Cotton 3,266 11,050 67,390 -667 -75,356 -12,598
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -3,489 1,859 5,633 -908 -2,481 -2,614
Sugar 135,153 4,486 95,285 1216 -284,123 -5,204
Coffee -9,964 1,197 22,540 246 -12,863 -1,948
Cotton -948 9,972 46,789 -563 -68,660 -12,761
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -263 380 600 1,283 186,209 4,931
Sugar 21,578 -1,591 32,108 1,093 894,283 7,676
Coffee 1,410 469 -1,123 36 224,024 3,602
Cotton 18,118 1,136 4,701 2,218 254,040 2,783
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -4,806 1,323 5,750 -1,008 -3,235 -2,797
Sugar 142,719 8,941 99,801 -2,845 -269,129 -8,483
Coffee -10,681 1,025 23,812 398 -21,496 -1,102
Cotton -3,897 5,422 45,550 -350 -59,739 -7,894
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 1,632 1,197 659 1285 171,898 3,492
Sugar -7,410 724 34,019 1663 746,727 8,078
Coffee 9,731 -518 -1,366 197 154,900 -655
Cotton 13,278 651 4,808 2171 189,215 491
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Cocoa
Sugar
Coffee
Cotton
