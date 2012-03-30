March 30 Speculators switched to a net long position in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. for the first time in five weeks betting on nearby supply tightness, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data for the week to March 28 showed on Friday. The cotton net long was 3,266 contracts, after a net rise of 11,050 contracts on the week. The move to bet on higher prices coincided with a run-up in prices. The benchmark May contract on ICE Futures U.S. to 7 percent to 94.08 cents per lb on Wednesday from last Thursday. Concerns are mounting that an export ban in India, rising exports from the United States and an absence of delivered exchange-certified material will tighten supply, he said. That was reflected in the return of the backwardation in the July-December spread, peaking at 3.28 cents on Wednesday. "Speculators have realized things were getting tight going into the season. Most of the strength (in prices) has been in the current crop," said Mike Stevens, independent cotton analyst based in Mandeville, Louisiana. "Focus this week was on exports, planting intentions and spreads....The tightness has been int he nearby." The backwardation eased to 2.5 cents on Friday after higher-than-expected plantings data from the U.S. Agriculture Department. In sugar, speculators raised their net long position by 2,286 contracts to 82,956. The long wons out in the overall total, with almost 9,000 contracts added, but shorts were also active with over 6,500 contracts. The resulting net increase built on the rise of more than 30,000 contracts of the previous week and takes the net long to a four-week high. Speculators have been betting on higher prices amid talk that Brazil's crop will fall short of expectations even as traders have warned that the buying has been overdone and the market is due a correction. Prices did come off slightly in the week to March 28 - the spot May raw sugar contract was down 7 percent from last Friday's intraday high of 26.13 cents per lb. Friday's data also showed speculators trimmed their net shorts in coffee and cocoa. Cocoa short positions dropped by a net 2,444 contracts to 18,892, offsetting the increase of the previous week, while their net short coffee position eased by 1,536 contracts to 19,008. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -18,892 2,444 34,021 -1,025 -15,729 -2,702 Sugar 82,956 2,286 243,109 -456 -358,173 -2,923 Coffee -19,008 1,536 38,021 435 -17,889 -2,005 Cotton 3,266 11,050 67,390 -667 -75,356 -12,598 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -3,489 1,859 5,633 -908 -2,481 -2,614 Sugar 135,153 4,486 95,285 1216 -284,123 -5,204 Coffee -9,964 1,197 22,540 246 -12,863 -1,948 Cotton -948 9,972 46,789 -563 -68,660 -12,761 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -263 380 600 1,283 186,209 4,931 Sugar 21,578 -1,591 32,108 1,093 894,283 7,676 Coffee 1,410 469 -1,123 36 224,024 3,602 Cotton 18,118 1,136 4,701 2,218 254,040 2,783 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -4,806 1,323 5,750 -1,008 -3,235 -2,797 Sugar 142,719 8,941 99,801 -2,845 -269,129 -8,483 Coffee -10,681 1,025 23,812 398 -21,496 -1,102 Cotton -3,897 5,422 45,550 -350 -59,739 -7,894 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 1,632 1,197 659 1285 171,898 3,492 Sugar -7,410 724 34,019 1663 746,727 8,078 Coffee 9,731 -518 -1,366 197 154,900 -655 Cotton 13,278 651 4,808 2171 189,215 491 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at