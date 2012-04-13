April 13 Speculators sharply lowered their net long position in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. to be nearly flat in the week to April 10, their biggest cut in nearly seven months, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

They decreased their net long position by 9,869 contracts bringing it to a mere 576 contracts, at a time when the futures market tumbled nearly 5 percent in a broad based move after information released from the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it was unlikely there would be more economic stimulus measures.

Speculators increased their net short position in U.S. cocoa futures and options to the most since the data first became available in 2006. They added 6,324 lots to bring their net short position to 31,148 lots as the market tumbled 4.5 percent to a three-month low.

Speculative traders raised their net short position in arabica coffee by a small 738 contracts to 18,292 contracts and raised their net long position in raw sugar by 3,506 contracts to 68,886 contracts, the data showed.