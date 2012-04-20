April 20 Speculators returned to a small net short position in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 17, when the market moved sideways after tumbling to a three-week low, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

Speculators cut 1,061 cotton contracts to reach a net short position of 485 contracts, CFTC data showed, returning to a net short position for the first time in five weeks.

Speculators decreased their net long position in raw sugar by nearly half, cutting 32,650 contracts to a net long position of 36,235 contracts, the data showed.

This group of traders added to their net short position in U.S. cocoa by 1,099 lots to 32,246 lots, the biggest such position since data first became available in 2006.

They also increased their net short position in arabica coffee to the biggest on record, raising it by 3,884 lots to 22,177 lots, CFTC data showed.