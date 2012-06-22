* Speculators go net long in cotton as market rallies

* Noncommercials trim coffee, cocoa net short positions

June 22 Speculators switched to a net long position in ICE raw sugar contracts in the week to June 19 for the first time in seven weeks, as the futures market soared to a one-month high, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

The noncommercial traders added 3,217 lots, moving to a net long position of 1,988 lots in raw sugar futures and options trading on ICE Futures U.S., the data showed.

They also turned net long in cotton, after holding a net short position for the past five weeks, adding 9,956 contracts to be net long 7,900 contracts, the CFTC said.

The switch took place as the benchmark December cotton futures contract jumped 8 percent to a four-week high.

Speculators trimmed their net short position in U.S. cocoa by 4,092 contracts to 16,663 contracts. In arabica coffee, they cut their net short position by a slight 655 lots to 21,814 lots, the data showed.