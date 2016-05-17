May 17 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) is nearing completion of a set of amendments
to its proposed rule on limits to speculative positions in
derivatives, risk management service Risk.net reported on
Tuesday, citing sources.
The amendments focus on the bona fide hedging exemptions
available to end-users of futures and swaps to manage commodity
price risk, the report said.
A bona fide hedge exemption allows traders to exceed
position limits set by the CFTC under certain circumstances.
The amendments will come in the form of a "supplemental
proposed rule" and is expected to give exchanges such as the
Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Intercontinental
Exchange a greater role in granting exemptions to market
participants, Risk.net reported.
The CFTC plans to release the new supplemental proposal by
late May or early June, the report said.
A spokeswoman for the CFTC said she could not immediately
comment on the report.
