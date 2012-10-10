CHICAGO Oct 9 Staffers at the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission have recommended that the regulator appeal a
judge's ruling against federal limits on commodity market
speculation, and commissioners are nearing a decision on the
matter, according to a CFTC official.
The CFTC general counsel is circulating a memo asking the
five CFTC commissioners to vote on an appeal, according to the
official, who had direct knowledge of the situation and spoke on
condition of anonymity.
A CFTC spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The commission passed the position limit rule last year to
cut down on excessive speculation in commodity markets. The rule
limits the number of contracts traders can hold in
28-commodities, including oil, coffee and gold.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Wilkins on Sept. 28 sent
the rule back to the CFTC for further consideration saying that
the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law did not give the
commission a "clear and unambiguous mandate" to set position
limits without showing they were necessary.
Lawmakers and President Barack Obama have argued that
regulators should be doing more to rein in traders who may be
driving up the price of oil for consumers.
But Wall Street has argued that regulators have not proven
position limits would curb speculation in markets and prevent
disruptive price spikes.
Critics said position limits could inadvertently make
markets more volatile, not less, because traders would move
deals to overseas exchanges with looser regulations, reducing
liquidity in U.S. markets.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler last week vowed to push ahead
with the new rule to curb speculation in commodity markets,
saying the commission would consider whether to appeal.
Bart Chilton, one of the five commissioners, has said the
CFTC should immediately appeal.
The judge's ruling was a victory for Wall Street banks like
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, which had feared the position
limits would halt growth in their lucrative business selling
commodity derivatives to financial investors.
It offered breathing room for other energy, metal and grain
traders who were unsure how the limits would apply to the
complex over-the-counter swaps market. Some feared they would
potentially inadvertently violate the limits when the first
phase came into effect Oct. 12.
