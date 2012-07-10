By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, July 10
WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. swaps regulator
geared up on Tuesday to finalize a key definition that will
start the clock ticking on a host of reforms for the murky $650
trillion over-the-counter global swaps market.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is slated to vote
on the definition of a "swap," which triggers a countdown on
compliance requirements for other rules such as registration and
reporting for major swaps players.
The Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously approved
its parallel swap definition rule during a closed-door vote on
Monday.
The definition also determines which products will face a
host of rules mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform
law, which requires most swaps to be centrally cleared and
traded on exchanges or swap execution facilities.
Those reforms are aimed at boosting oversight and limiting
risk in the opaque swaps market. Risky derivatives trading at
firms such as insurer American International Group and
investment bank Lehman Brothers ne a rly toppled the financial
system during the crisis of 2007-2009 and led to billion-dollar
taxpayer bailouts.
The agency will also finalize its definition of
"security-based swap," which will clear up which swaps will be
overseen by the SEC.
SWAP DEFINED
The swaps definition hues closely to the one first proposed
by regulators in April 2011 and contained in the Dodd Frank law
itself.
Swaps include foreign exchange swaps and forwards, foreign
currency options, commodity options, cross-currency swaps, and
forward rate agreements.
An exemption would apply to certain insurance products and
some consumer and commercial transactions, such as a contract to
purchase home heating oil and loan participations.
The final rule clarifies that the exemption for some
insurance products is a "safe harbor", meaning some products not
specifically excluded could still avoid swaps regulation.
It also added a measure to "grandfather in" existing
insurance contracts so long as they meet certain criteria.
The regulators moved ahead with their proposals even though
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has not finalized a proposed
decision to exempt foreign exchange swaps and forwards from
central clearing and exchange trading requirements.
CLOCK IS TICKING
Many of the rules set in motion by the definition fall
heavily on so-called "swap dealers," mostly banks with more than
$8 billion in swap trades annually.
They will have 60 days to register with the National Futures
Association after the final definition is published.
They will also soon have to put in place robust internal and
external business conduct standards, and begin reporting swaps
to swap data warehouses.
A compliance delay recently proposed by the CFTC could push
back some of these reforms if the agency finalizes it.
Major Wall Street firms and banks dominate the derivatives
market and have been widely expected to be captured in the swap
dealer category.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America,
Citigroup, HSBC and Goldman Sachs control
96 percent of cash and derivatives trading for commercial banks
and trust companies as of December 31, according to the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency.
FREEDOM FROM CLEARING
The CFTC is also poised to vote on a final rule that frees
up end-users of derivatives from the requirement that they route
their trades through independent clearing houses.
The agency says it received over 2,000 comment letters on
the rule, which it first proposed in December, 2010.
The so-called "end-user rule" will be widened to exempt
small banks, credit unions, and cooperatives with up to $10
billion in assets.
Dodd-Frank directed the CFTC to consider exempting small
banks at that threshold, but many banks had lobbied for higher
asset levels such as $50 billion, or a risk-based measurement.
The agency estimates roughly 30,000 firms would qualify for
the exemption.
The CFTC will also vote on a proposal to exempt cooperatives
like farm credit and credit unions from the clearing mandate.
The exemption would apply so long as the swaps are designed to
hedge risk arising from loans or other financial interactions
with their members, who must be "end users."
The agency said roughly 10 firms could qualify for the
exemption.