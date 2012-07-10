* US CFTC approves swap definition, clearing exemption rules
* Swap definition will start clock ticking on key reforms
* SEC approved swap definition on Monday
* CFTC approved proposal to exempt co-ops from clearing rule
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. swaps regulator
approved on Tuesday a key definition that will start the clock
ticking on a host of reforms for the murky $650 trillion
over-the-counter global swaps market.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted 4 to 1 on the
definition of a "swap," which triggers a countdown on compliance
requirements for other rules such as registration and reporting
for major swaps players.
"This rule means that two months after the rule is
published, light will begin to shine on the swaps market for the
first time," Chairman Gary Gensler said in a statement.
Commissioner Bart Chilton, a Democrat, voted against the
rule, which received support from the Commission's two
Republicans. He cited concern that it could create loopholes for
swaps masquerading as commodity forwards, which are exempted by
the rule.
"This could be the new Enron loophole and I think this is
just icky," Commissioner Chilton said, referring to the one-time
energy giant which collapsed in 2001.
The Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously approved
its parallel swap definition rule during a closed-door vote on
Monday.
The definition also determines which products will face a
host of rules mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform
law, which requires most swaps to be centrally cleared and
traded on exchanges or swap execution facilities.
Those reforms are aimed at boosting oversight and limiting
risk in the opaque swaps market. Risky derivatives trading at
firms such as insurer American International Group and
investment bank Lehman Brothers nearly toppled the financial
system during the crisis of 2007-2009 and led to billion-dollar
taxpayer bailouts.
SWAP DEFINED
The swaps definition hues closely to the one first proposed
by regulators in April 2011 and contained in the Dodd Frank law
itself.
Swaps include foreign exchange swaps and forwards, foreign
currency options, commodity options, cross-currency swaps, and
forward rate agreements.
An exemption would apply to certain insurance products and
some consumer and commercial transactions, such as a contract to
purchase home heating oil and loan participations.
The final rule clarifies that the exemption for some
insurance products is a "safe harbor", meaning some products not
specifically excluded could still avoid swaps regulation.
The agency also added a seven part test for distinguishing
swaps from commodity forwards, a contract to buy or sell a
certain amount of a commodity at a particular point in the
future.
Democratic Commissioner Mark Wetjen, the Commission's newest
member, praised the rule defining swap but criticized the test
for forward contracts, arguing it "could needlessly complicate
commercial practices that I do not believe Congress intended to
bring under Dodd-Frank."
He also said the agency had not gone far enough to simplify
the process for determining which swaps would be regulated by
the SEC or the CFTC.
Republican Commissioner Scott O'Malia, a frequent critic of
the agency' rulemakings praised the rule but voiced his concern
that the rapid cascade of compliance dates it triggers might
prove too burdensome for the industry. "We are asking hundreds,
if not thousands, of market participants to comply with several
arduous rules at the flick of a switch," he said.
The regulators moved ahead with their rule even though
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has not finalized a proposed
decision to exempt foreign exchange swaps and forwards from
central clearing and exchange trading requirements.
CLOCK IS TICKING
Many of the rules set in motion by the definition fall
heavily on so-called "swap dealers," mostly banks with more than
$8 billion in swap trades annually.
They will have 60 days to register with the National Futures
Association after the final definition is published.
They will also soon have to put in place robust internal and
external business conduct standards, and begin reporting swaps
to swap data warehouses.
A compliance delay recently proposed by the CFTC could push
back some of these reforms if the agency finalizes it.
Major Wall Street firms and banks dominate the derivatives
market and have been widely expected to be captured in the swap
dealer category.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America,
Citigroup, HSBC and Goldman Sachs control
96 percent of cash and derivatives trading for commercial banks
and trust companies as of December 31, according to the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency.
FREEDOM FROM CLEARING
The CFTC also voted unanimously to approve a rule that frees
up end-users of derivatives from the requirement that they route
their trades through independent clearing houses.
The agency says it received over 2,000 comment letters on
the rule, which it first proposed in December, 2010.
The so-called "end-user rule" will be widened to exempt
small banks, credit unions, and cooperatives with up to $10
billion in assets.
Dodd-Frank directed the CFTC to consider exempting small
banks at that threshold, but many banks had lobbied for higher
asset levels such as $50 billion, or a risk-based measurement.
The agency estimates roughly 30,000 firms would qualify for
the exemption.
The CFTC also unanimously approved a proposal to exempt
cooperatives like farm credit and credit unions from the
clearing mandate. The exemption would apply so long as the swaps
are designed to hedge risk arising from loans or other financial
interactions with their members, who must be "end users."
The Chairman said the proposal would be open for a 30 day
comment period.
The agency said roughly 10 firms could qualify for the
exemption.