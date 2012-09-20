By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. derivatives
regulator should delay plans to require non-banks with large
swaps desks to register as "swap dealers" and face higher costs,
a trade group told the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
The Commodity Markets Council asked the regulator to
postpone an Oct. 12 start date for tallying swaps trades towards
the key "dealer" threshold, arguing they need more clarity on
the rules and time to build up compliance regimes.
"CMC requests that the Commission delay this registration
requirement for non-bank swap dealers," the group wrote in a
letter dated Monday. Commercial firms "do not have nearly as
much of the infrastructure already in place to meet the
anticipated regulatory requirements," as banks, said the group,
which counts Carghill Inc and Kraft Foods
among its members.
A CFTC spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
The U.S. swaps regime was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Act, which aims to boost transparency and rein in risk in the
$648 trillion global over-the-counter swaps markets.
The law came in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis,
which was fueled by risky swaps trading at insurer American
International Group INC and other firms that required
multibillion dollar tax payer bailouts.
One pillar of the regime is requiring big players to face
the toughest rules. Two key measures, those dictating the amount
of collateral and capital needed to back trades, have yet to be
finalized.
That is not fair to commercial firms, which need time to
figure out whether it makes more sense to comply with the new
rules or dump the swap dealing business entirely, CMC said.
Commercial firms lack "sufficient detail about the contours
of being a registrant for participants to make an informed
decision about whether to continue the business of swap
dealing," CMC said.
The CFTC has estimated that 125 businesses will be tagged as
swap dealers. Large banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
have been widely expected to be caught up in the
category.
Swap dealers will have to register by the end of the year if
they reach an $8 billion threshold in swaps trading activity.