WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. derivatives regulator should delay plans to require non-banks with large swaps desks to register as "swap dealers" and face higher costs, a trade group told the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The Commodity Markets Council asked the regulator to postpone an Oct. 12 start date for tallying swaps trades towards the key "dealer" threshold, arguing they need more clarity on the rules and time to build up compliance regimes.

"CMC requests that the Commission delay this registration requirement for non-bank swap dealers," the group wrote in a letter dated Monday. Commercial firms "do not have nearly as much of the infrastructure already in place to meet the anticipated regulatory requirements," as banks, said the group, which counts Carghill Inc and Kraft Foods among its members.

A CFTC spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The U.S. swaps regime was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which aims to boost transparency and rein in risk in the $648 trillion global over-the-counter swaps markets.

The law came in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which was fueled by risky swaps trading at insurer American International Group INC and other firms that required multibillion dollar tax payer bailouts.

One pillar of the regime is requiring big players to face the toughest rules. Two key measures, those dictating the amount of collateral and capital needed to back trades, have yet to be finalized.

That is not fair to commercial firms, which need time to figure out whether it makes more sense to comply with the new rules or dump the swap dealing business entirely, CMC said.

Commercial firms lack "sufficient detail about the contours of being a registrant for participants to make an informed decision about whether to continue the business of swap dealing," CMC said.

The CFTC has estimated that 125 businesses will be tagged as swap dealers. Large banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have been widely expected to be caught up in the category.

Swap dealers will have to register by the end of the year if they reach an $8 billion threshold in swaps trading activity.