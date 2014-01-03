By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 3 U.S. regulators said Friday
they will provide temporary relief to swap dealers affected by a
November staff memo that expanded the scope of their power to
regulate derivatives overseas.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also said it will
now give the public 60 days to comment on the Nov. 14 memo,
which is at the heart of a lawsuit filed by three Wall Street
trade groups last month and set to be argued before a federal
judge next week.
In their lawsuit, the groups alleged that the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission illegally issued a series of informal
guidelines and staff advisories, including the November memo, to
govern how U.S. rules should apply to overseas trading.
Doing so, they said, let the CFTC bypass a more rigorous
formal rulemaking procedure and seize control of a broader swath
of trading activities.
The groups argue that issuing guidance and advisories in
lieu of formal rules violates a federal law that governs the
process that many U.S. agencies must follow before they can
adopt new regulations.
The federal law, known as the Administrative Procedures Act,
requires agencies to seek public comments and properly weigh
those comments before adopting any new regulations.
In their lawsuit, the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association (SIFMA), the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association (ISDA) and the Institute of
International Bankers (IIB) said the Nov. 14 memo was never
publicly vetted or properly approved by a majority of the CFTC's
commissioners.
Now, as the case is preparing to be heard before a federal
judge, the CFTC said Friday it will seek comment "on all
aspects" of the staff advisory "in view of the complex legal and
policy issues involved."
The agency did not elaborate on why it was seeking comments
nearly two months after the document was released.
It also said that in light of the decision to request
comments, it would extend relief from the reforms until Sept.
15.
In a sharply worded statement, the CFTC's lone Republican
member Scott O'Malia dissented to the decision to seek comments,
and accused the CFTC of trying to backpedal in the wake of the
rulemaking flaws exposed by the recent lawsuit.
"This is simply a strategic move by the Commission to try to
duck blame for consistently circumventing the fundamental tenets
of the (Administrative Procedures Act) and failing to adhere
faithfully to the express congressional directive to limit the
extraterritorial application" of the new swaps rules, he said.
"It should be the goal of the Commission to develop rules
that adhere to the APA and ensure proper regulatory oversight,
transparency and promote competition in the derivatives space,"
he added.
The CFTC's decision to seek comment on the cross-border
advisory comes on the last day of CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler's
tenure with the agency.
Gensler, a former Goldman Sachs banker, played a
major role in writing the new swaps rules under the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.
His aggressive push to bring about tough reforms has won him
many enemies on Wall Street, and often irked other regulators
who have tried to work with the CFTC.
The Dodd-Frank law calls on U.S. regulators to apply the new
derivatives rules to foreign trades if they have a "direct and
significant" connection to the United States.
But how exactly to interpret that direction from Congress
sparked a major trans-Atlantic dispute, with banks and European
regulators accusing the CFTC of being too aggressive in trying
to apply its rules overseas.
In July of last year, the CFTC gave final approval to
guidance that would generally let the overseas branches of U.S.
banks follow foreign swaps regulations, as long as they are
roughly comparable to U.S. rules.
However, two subsequent advisories issued on Nov. 14 and 15
amended that guidance by expanding the scope of the CFTC's rules
to include swaps that were negotiated in the United States, even
if the trades were booked offshore and outside of the U.S.
marketplace.