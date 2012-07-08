* CFTC to vote Tuesday on definition of a "swap"
* That will set clock ticking on compliance
* Big swaps players to register, report trades
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, July 8 The U.S. swaps regulator is
set to finalize this week a critical reform that will trigger
banks and traders having to comply with costly new derivatives
rules.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will vote on
Tuesday on a definition of a "swap," which will start a
countdown on compliance dates for big swaps players to start
registering with regulators and reporting their trades.
Market watchers say this is a big step in regulators'
efforts to bring the $650 trillion over-the-counter swaps market
out of the shadows.
Widespread ignorance of swaps exposure at failed investment
firm Lehman Brothers and insurer American International Group
aggravated the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which led to
billions of dollars in taxpayer bailouts.
The CFTC has struggled to keep pace with the rulemaking
timetable laid out in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law,
and it has been criticized for moving ahead on rules that lay
out requirements for swap dealers before even defining a swap.
The CFTC is expected to vote unanimously to finalize a swap
definition that closely follows what is laid out in Dodd-Frank.
Gabe Rosenberg, an attorney at Davis Polk, called it a "critical
moment for the industry."
"Up to this point, potential swap dealers have had to guess
when they will need to gear up and comply," he said. "The task
is massive."
The toughest requirements will fall on those institutions
labeled swap dealers, which are mostly banks with more than $8
billion in swap trades annually.
Major Wall Street firms and banks dominate the derivatives
market and have been widely expected to be captured in the swap
dealer category.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America,
Citigroup, HSBC and Goldman Sachs control
96 percent of cash and derivatives trading for commercial banks
and trust companies as of Dec. 31, according to the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency.
Swap dealers will be required to register with the CFTC two
months after the final swap definition is published and will
have to get their recordkeeping and reporting operations in
place.
Top executives at swap dealing banks will have to be
fingerprinted as part of the registration process.
Firms will also have to decide which legal entities should
register as swaps dealers. Some banks may choose to shut down
trading desks or shift trading to different offices to avoid
registering in certain places.
Another key concern will be swaps data reporting. As of the
compliance date, banks will have to begin reporting not just
current trades but limited information about trades that took
place before the rules were in place.
So far, the CFTC has only approved one swaps data warehouse
- IntercontinentalExchange's ICE Trade Vault - to store
the information, but more approvals are expected soon.
WIDENED CLEARING EXEMPTION
The CFTC on Tuesday will also broaden a key exemption that
frees up certain end users from the requirement that they route
their trades through independent clearinghouses. End users use
swaps to hedge against risks like price fluctuations.
A clearinghouse creates a transparent trail for a trade and
is backed by a default fund so that a transaction is completed
even if one party to a deal goes bust.
The so-called "end-user rule" will be widened to exempt
small banks, credit unions, and cooperatives with up to $10
billion in assets, sources told Reuters.
A spokesman for the CFTC was not available to comment.
Dodd-Frank directed the CFTC to consider exempting small
banks at that threshold, but many banks had lobbied for higher
asset levels such as $50 billion.
The CFTC will also vote to exempt all cooperatives from the
clearing mandate, so long as the swaps are designed to hedge
risk arising from loans or other financial interactions with
their members, who must be "end users."
The exemptive order will capture about 12 cooperatives that
would not have been exempted by the small bank exemption, a
person familiar with the matter said.