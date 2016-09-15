WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Smaller swap-dealing firms
may get a one-year reprieve from oversight as the chairman of
the agency that regulates the U.S. derivatives market on
Thursday urged delaying the planned expansion of a requirement
determining which dealers must register with the federal
government.
Since 2012, any dealer with more than $8 billion in swap
activity has been required to register with the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, which subjects it to stricter
federal oversight. That swap activity value in dollars, known as
the "de minimis" threshold, is now poised to fall to $3 billion
by the end of 2017.
CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad said the planned drop will
force dealers to begin tracking their activity from Jan. 1 to
determine if they would need to register.
The three commission members must vote to make the delay
official.
"Today, I am announcing that I will recommend to my fellow
commissioners a one-year extension of the date on which the swap
dealer de minimis threshold is scheduled to drop," Massad said
at a conference on derivatives.
"Given its importance, a delay is the sensible and
responsible thing to do, and doing it now will provide
much-needed certainty to market participants."
Massad said the commission already deals with millions of
transaction records, and there was concern about data quality.
This is because the CFTC cannot always identify market
participants, there are duplicate records, and it does not have
reliable data for non-financial swaps such as those involving
agricultural products.
He said lowering the threshold would only capture about 1
percent more in swap activity.
"I know that many smaller banks are concerned that they
would be required to register if the threshold were to fall," he
said. "Swap activity is not a large part of their overall
banking activities. So we should look closely at who would be
required to register if the threshold were lower, and the
benefits of imposing registration versus the costs."
The commission should delay the threshold drop, he said,
until it has set capital requirements for swap dealers and
assessed the effectiveness of rules that were recently passed on
collateral for uncleared swaps.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)