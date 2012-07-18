Sri Lankan rupee edges down on thin importer dollar demand; stocks up
COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday due to subtle dollar demand from importers and fewer exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday that it is giving non-clearing swap dealers more time to comply with large trader reporting requirements.
The CFTC said it is issuing the temporary relief so that these swap dealers have time to become fully compliant with the reporting requirements by 60 days after the CFTC's registration application deadline.
(Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; editing by John Wallace)
COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday due to subtle dollar demand from importers and fewer exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
* Approved preferential allotment of 35.5 million shares to J&K government at issue price of INR 79.38 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s2Wrj6) Further company coverage: