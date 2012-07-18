WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday that it is giving non-clearing swap dealers more time to comply with large trader reporting requirements.

The CFTC said it is issuing the temporary relief so that these swap dealers have time to become fully compliant with the reporting requirements by 60 days after the CFTC's registration application deadline.

(Reporting By Karey Wutkowski; editing by John Wallace)