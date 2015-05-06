May 6 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) sued two gold futures traders from the United
Arab Emirates, alleging they engaged in unlawful disruptive
trading practices known as "spoofing" by placing bids and offers
with the intent to cancel them before execution.
CFTC alleges that between February and April 28, 2015, UAE
residents Heet Khara and Nasim Salim placed larger aggregate
orders for gold and silver futures contracts opposite smaller
orders and canceled the larger orders after the smaller orders
were executed. (1.usa.gov/1zLQFkI)
Khara and Salim are both traders of CME Group Inc's
gold and silver futures contracts on its Comex exchange in New
York. Reuters was not able to immediately contact the traders to
comment on the CFTC lawsuit.
Based on their pattern of unlawful spoofing and the
potential for dissipation of Defendants' assets, on May 5, 2015,
A federal judge issued an order freezing and preserving
assets under the traders' control and prohibiting them from
destroying documents or denying CFTC staff access to their books
and records, CFTC said.
Last week, CME Group had suspended the two traders from its
markets for 60 days for allegedly colluding to enter orders
repeatedly with no intention of trading, a strategy that has
been accused as a key contributor to the 2010 Wall Street flash
crash.
The CFTC lawsuit comes just days after CME trader Navinder
Sarao was jailed in the UK after the U.S. Justice Department
accused him of manipulating markets using spoofing tactics.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)