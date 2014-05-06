BRIEF-Whitestone REIT says offering 8.10 mln common shares
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
WASHINGTON May 6 The U.S. derivatives markets regulator is preparing a proposed rule for automated trading, a senior regulator said, after earlier asking market participants for insights on a long list of questions.
"I understand that Commission staff is starting to work on a proposed rule," Scott O'Malia, a member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said in a speech.
The CFTC, which regulates futures and swaps markets, in September put out a study - known as a concept release - into computerized trading that was seen as a possible first step toward drawing up formal rules. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S