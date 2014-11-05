CHICAGO Nov 5 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission found no "break in liquidity" after examining
moves in the Treasury futures market during heavy trading on
Oct. 15, Chairman Timothy Massad said on Wednesday.
"There was a bit of a price hike and then drop that we took
a look at," Massad told reporters on the sidelines of an annual
Futures Industry Association conference in Chicago.
"Basically we didn't see any break in liquidity. I think it
was just a high-volume day."
A break in liquidity would raise questions about how
smoothly financial markets operate during times of extreme
market conditions. Eurodollar and Treasury futures are among the
most heavily used financial instruments in the world.
The results of the review are preliminary, Massad said,
adding that "new evidence might come to our attention that
suggests otherwise."
The CFTC on Monday gave U.S. financial regulators a
presentation regarding activity in Treasury futures on Oct. 15,
according to the Treasury Department. The department did not
provide details on the CFTC's presentation.
Traders on Oct. 15 closed out Treasury futures contracts
worth $458.79 billion on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the
Chicago Board of Trade as concerns expanded about the global
economy.
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes fell as low as
1.865 percent early on Oct. 15 before closing at 2.129 percent,
down nearly 8 basis points on the day, according to Reuters
data.
