SANTIAGO Oct 11 Spanish gas and electricity
firm Gas Natural SDG SA will launch a takeover offer
for Chilean electricity distributor Compania General de
Electricidad SA, the South American company said late
on Saturday.
CGE's controllers, the Marin, Almeria and Perez Cruz
families, inked an agreement with Gas Natural to sell the
Spanish utility their combined 54.19 percent stake at 4,700
Chilean pesos ($7.92) per share.
According to the terms of the agreement, Gas Natural will
launch an offer for all of CGE's shares, and will need to
acquire a minimum of 51 percent for the transaction to be
successful, CGE said in a statement with Chile's securities
regulator.
CGE, which has a market capitalization of around $2 billion,
said earlier this week that the shareholders had received a
non-binding approach that could lead to a full offer, and had
agreed for a due diligence report to be
undertaken.
CGE owns a controlling stake in gas transporter Gasco SA
.
($1 = 593.5800 Chilean Pesos)
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)