* Technip shelves plans to buy CGG

* However CEO says clients back diversification strategy

* Firm announces acquisition of polymer technology firm

* Technip shares up more than 6 pct, CGG plunges over 30 pct (Adds acquisition of Zimmer Polymer Technologies, CFO comments)

By Michel Rose

PARIS, Dec 15 French oil services group Technip said on Monday it would press on with its strategy of broadening its range of services despite its failed attempt to buy seismic surveys specialist CGG.

Technip on Sunday ruled out making a formal offer for France's CGG after talks with the company failed to produce an agreement.

Some analysts had cast doubt on the logic of such a deal, arguing there were few synergies with CGG's 3D imaging, processing and equipment activities. Technip shares climbed 6.5 percent on the news in early trading, while CGG shares fell 35 percent.

However Technip Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko said the group had found support among clients for its strategy to expand beyond the group's subsea and offshore/onshore business.

"The reaction from our major clients has been positive, I have received much encouragement to push ahead with this strategy," Pilenko told reporters in a conference call on Monday.

"We have different alternatives. (Acquiring) a part of CGG was one. But we can look at alliances or other types of construction."

In a sign of the strategy, Technip announced on Monday the acquisition of Zimmer Polymer Technologies from Air Liquide , in a deal which Pilenko said was worth several tens of million euros.

It said the deal would give Technip access to polymer technology used in engineering projects.

"RAID LOGIC"

CGG last month rebuffed Technip's 1.47 billion euro ($1.83 billion) preliminary takeover approach.

Technip had said it intended to spin off CGG's so-called acquisition business - a fleet of seismic vessels used to map oil fields that currently finds itself battling an oversupplied market as the drop in oil prices forced oil majors to cut exploration spending.

That had raised concern among CGG's unions and management which had criticised Technip's "financial raid logic".

However on Monday Pilenko defended the takeover bid.

"The price was the right one. Alternatives we discussed revolved around reservoir imaging and not acquisition issues," he said.

Technip's finance chief Julian Waldron said the group had expected 100 million euros a year of savings from the deal, after the separation of the marine acquisition business, from head office, procurement, listing and real estate costs.

Accretion to earnings per share would have been above 10 percent in the first year of acquisition, with cashflow accretion substantially greater, he told analysts.

"For our shareholders over the last four weeks and the management, our team here, one of the frustrations was that we had been unable to talk about our proposal in terms of numbers," Waldron said.

"I think that's important that our shareholders understand the financial work that we did before deciding to make this proposal."

Pilenko also said the French government, which owns indirect shares in both CGG and Technip through its BPI investment fund, had been kept informed during the talks but had not sought to intervene.

"The government's reaction was very professional. The state has let the two companies discuss."

($1 = 0.8023 euros) (Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Juliette Rouillon and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Andrew Callus and Pravin Char)