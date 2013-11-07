* CGG shares fall more than 8 pct
* Cuts sales growth forecast to 15-17 pct from 25 pct
(Adds share price drop, analyst comment, background)
PARIS Nov 7 CGG shares dropped more
than 8 percent after the French oil industry seismic surveying
firm cut its full-year sales target on the back of slower
third-quarter growth due to weak demand for seismic equipment.
CGG now expects 2013 revenue to grow 15-17 percent, against
a previous forecast of 25 percent, after third-quarter sales
growth hit 6 percent, down from 24 percent in the second. CGG
forecast a 2013 operating margin of 12-13 percent.
"After a solid first half, which was better than expected,
we are now seeing a tougher second half due to a temporary
weakness in demand for seismic equipment and softer contract
marine market conditions," Chief Executive Jean-Georges Malcor
said.
The stock was trading down 7.3 percent at 15.82 euros by
0834 GMT, the top faller on a 0.2 percent weaker European oil
and gas index, giving the company a market value of 2.8
billion euros. The shares are down 30 percent this year.
"Our estimates, which we already lowered in October, still
seem to be too optimistic," Gilbert Dupont analyst Christine
Ropert wrote, cutting her recommendation on the stock to
"accumulate" from "buy".
A sustained rise in oil prices had encouraged oil companies
to spend more on exploration in increasingly remote areas,
boosting demand for CGG's seismic data, which allow the design
of more precise three-dimensional maps of fields deep under the
seabed.
But shareholder pressure has recently prompted oil majors
such as Total to plan for lower capital expenditure in
the future, potentially hitting revenue at services suppliers
such as CGG.
Technip, a bigger French firm operating in the
manufacturing of pipes for the oil industry, said last month,
however, that it expected oil majors to cut investments in the
downstream refining sector rather than the upstream exploration
sector.
CGG on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings before
interest and tax, before non-recurring items related to its
acquisition of Fugro Geoscience, of $95 million against $127
million a year earlier.
Sales increased to $908 million from $855 million. Net debt
rose to $2.37 billion from $1.66 billion a year earlier.
"Looking ahead into 2014, CGG should continue on its path of
profitable growth," CEO Malcor said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark John)