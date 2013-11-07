PARIS Nov 7 French oil industry seismic
surveying firm CGG cut its full-year sales target on
Thursday after growth slowed in the third quarter due to weak
demand for seismic equipment.
CGG now expects 2013 revenue to grow 15-17 percent, against
a previous forecast of 25 percent, after third-quarter sales
growth hit 6 percent, down from 24 percent in the second. CGG
forecast a 2013 operating margin of 12-13 percent.
"After a solid first half, which was better than expected,
we are now seeing a tougher second half due to a temporary
weakness in demand for seismic equipment and softer contract
marine market conditions," Chief Executive Jean-Georges Malcor
said.
