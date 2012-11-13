(Updates with final terms)
LONDON Nov 13 French oil and gas field surveyor
CGGVeritas has issued a 315 million euro ($400
million) convertible bond to help fund its acquisition of Dutch
engineer Fugro's Geoscience unit.
CGGVeritas said in September it was buying the seismic data
division for 1.2 billion euros, a deal also part-funded by a 414
million euros rights issue.
CGGVeritas said on Tuesday the convertible bond's size could
be increased to 360 million euros if an over-allotment option
were exercised.
The bonds, which mature on Jan. 1, 2019, carry an annual
coupon of 1.25 percent, the bottom end of an indicated 1.25-1.75
percent range. The conversion price was set at 32.14 euros per
shares, a 40 percent premium.
CCGVeritas shares were down 3.2 percent at 22.96 euros at
1615 GMT.
"The stock is suffering from the announcements, given that
the deal could be dilutive in the context of a market which is
already down," said a Paris-based analyst.
The offer was run by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP
Paribas, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale.
($1 = 0.7867 euro)
