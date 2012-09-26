PARIS, Sept 26 CGGVeritas said on Wednesday it is raising funds to finance the planned acquisition of the seismic data division of Dutch engineering company Fugro with a 414 million euro ($536.64 million) rights issue.

CGGVeritas said it would use the proceeds of the capital increase to fund its existing debt if the acquisition is not achieved. ($1 = 0.7715 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)