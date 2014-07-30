TORONTO, July 30 CGI Group Inc
reported a 26 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday,
helped by stronger revenue.
The Montreal-based computer services provider, which had
lost the contract to manage last year's U.S. healthcare plan
known as Obamacare after a botched launch, said it earned a net
profit of C$225.1 million ($207.26 million), or 71 Canadian
cents per share, in the three months ended June 30.
That was up from C$178.2 million, or 56 Canadian cents, a
year earlier.
Excluding special items, such as integration-related health
costs, the company earned 72 Canadian cents a share, while
revenue rose 4 percent to C$2.7 billion.
Analysts had on average expected CGI to earn 73.2 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$2.7 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
CGI has relied on Europe for growth over the last year,
helped by its 2012 purchase of Logica, a former British
competitor.
($1 = 1.0861 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Additional reporting by Cameron
French; Editing by Bernadette Baum)