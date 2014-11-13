TORONTO Nov 13 Canadian computer services
provider CGI Group posted a 52 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, and said it was looking at
new buying opportunities as it completed the integration of
Logica, which gives the company a major boost in Europe.
The Montreal-based company, which had lost the contract to
manage last year's U.S. healthcare plan known as Obamacare after
a botched launch, said it had since finished work on a range of
state-based healthcare projects.
"We successfully completed the remaining U.S. healthcare
exchange projects resulting in a notable performance improvement
in the second half of the year," Chief Executive Michael Roach
told analysts on a conference call.
He said CGI had improved its position with respect to U.S.
federal government business despite ongoing industry-wide
delays.
CGI, one of Canada's largest technology companies, has
diversified its customer base thanks to acquisitions including
the 2012 purchase of UK-based Logica, for which integrations
costs have now been fully accounted for.
It gets roughly a quarter of its revenue from the U.S., with
10 percent-plus contributions from Canada, Britain and France.
Roach said the company could look for acquisitions to grow
its U.S. and UK commercial businesses, to consolidate a
fragmented market in Australia, and to grow in Eastern Europe.
The company on Wednesday said it would team up with Dell to
offer cloud-based solutions to governments and commercial
clients worldwide.
CGI's backlog of signed orders slipped to C$18.2 billion in
the quarter and the company booked C$2.0 billion worth of
contracts, which was also a decline from a year earlier.
Investors are keen to see the company get orders for more
work than it finishes each quarter, as this points to growth.
CGI had a net profit of C$213.7 million ($188.9 million), or
67 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$141.0 million, or 44
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding integration costs and tax adjustments, the company
earned 73 Canadian cents a share, while revenue rose slightly to
C$2.48 billion.
Analysts had on average expected CGI to earn 73.3 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$2.57 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(1 US dollar = 1.1316 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)